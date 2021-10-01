Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Danny Ings has scored six goals in his last six appearances against Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's Harry Kane returned to goalscoring form in midweek and is expected to once again lead the line.

Winger Steven Bergwijn is unlikely to recover in time from an ankle injury, while Ryan Sessegnon also remains out.

Aston Villa remain without Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson, with head coach Dean Smith hopeful the pair will return after the international break.

Axel Tuanzebe is available, having been ineligible to face his parent club Manchester United last weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa are ticking along nicely and got a great win at Old Trafford last time out. They played well, and stuck at it too - they were so determined, and it paid off.

The opposite was the case for Tottenham in their dismal derby defeat against Arsenal. That was a real worry - if you cannot get yourself motivated for a game like that one, then you have got serious problems.

Nuno Espirito Santo has to improve the mood and morale in his camp, but he also needs to get Harry Kane firing in the league. I think that will happen soon, which is why I am backing Spurs here.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v MMA star Michael 'Venom' Page, aka MVP

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won 10 of the past 12 Premier League meetings.

However, Villa won this fixture 2-1 last season and could earn successive league victories against Spurs for the first time since 2008.

It could also be the first time since 1995 that the Villans register consecutive away wins at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are in danger of losing four Premier League games in a row for the first time since November 2004.

They could concede three or more goals in four consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since 1958.

Harry Kane could go six Premier League appearances without a goal for the first time since the opening six games of the 2015-16 season.

Son Heung-min has six goals and four assists in his past 11 league games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Korean has scored three of Spurs' four Premier League goals so far this season.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa could win three consecutive Premier League matches without conceding for the first time since December 2009.

Villa's 18 top-flight clean sheets since the beginning of last season is only bettered by Manchester City's 24 and Chelsea's 22.

They have scored five of their nine league goals this season from set-pieces - only Liverpool, with six, have scored more.

Danny Ings has six goals in his last six appearances against Tottenham, scoring on all three of his visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

My Tottenham Hotspur XI Choose your Tottenham Hotspur formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Aston Villa XI Choose your Aston Villa formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team