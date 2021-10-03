Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2.
Leicester threw away a two-goal lead as Crystal Palace came from behind to draw with the Foxes at Selhurst Park.
After going into the break 2-0 down, teenage substitute Michael Olise pulled a goal back for Palace with a brilliant volley past Kasper Schmeichel.
Former Leicester player Jeffrey Schlupp added a second just 48 seconds after his introduction, heading past Schmeichel with only his second touch.
Brendan Rodgers' side opened the scoring against the run of play when Kelechi Iheanacho capitalised on a mistake from Joachim Andersen before slotting past Vicente Guaita on 31 minutes.
Jamie Vardy added a second six minutes later with a cool finish from Harvey Barnes' assist.
The draw means Palace remain unbeaten at Selhurst Park under manager Patrick Vieira, who is the first Eagles manager to avoid defeat in his first four Premier League home games.
It is the first time since October 2003 that Leicester have failed to win a Premier League game in which they were leading by two or more goals at half-time as their winless run in the competition is extended to four matches.
Subs save the day for Palace
After conceding a 95th-minute equaliser against rivals Brighton on Monday night, Palace looked set to bounce back and had the best of the early chances as they dominated possession.
The Eagles had two early shots on target in quick succession, but Schmeichel did well to deny Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher, before the hosts were stunned by Iheanacho's opener.
Against the run of play, Iheanacho - celebrating his 25th birthday - nicked the ball off Andersen and kept his cool before rolling past Guaita for his first Premier League goal of the season.
Six minutes later, Barnes had options both sides, with Iheanacho to his right and Vardy to his left. He opted for Vardy, who took a touch before side-footing in Leicester's second.
The 34-year-old is now the Premier League's leading goalscorer with six goals in seven games this season. Since turning 30, he has scored 90 goals in the competition.
Palace impressed early in the second half and went close through Odsonne Edouard, who crashed his effort against the crossbar after cutting inside Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard.
They finally find a breakthrough when, after replacing Jordan Ayew early in the second half, 19-year-old Olise saw his first effort from Tyrick Mitchell's cross blocked, before he brilliantly volleyed the rebound past Schmeichel.
Aged 19 years and 295 days, Olise is the first teenager to score for Palace in the Premier League since Clinton Morrison in May 1998.
That goal really lifted the home crowd and it seemed like one-way traffic. Vieira got his substitutions spot on and Selhurst Park was sent into raptures when Schlupp headed in the equaliser against his former side.
His goal after 48 seconds is the second-quickest by a substitute in the Premier League this season, after team-mate Edouard took just 29 seconds to score against Tottenham.
Schlupp came close to heading in a second three minutes from time, but his effort glanced just wide of the far post as the sides were forced to settle for a point.
Player of the match
OliseMichael Olise
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number20Player nameBentekeAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
5.34
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number20Player nameChoudhuryAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number23Player nameVestergaardAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number5Player nameBertrandAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
4.36
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 16AndersenBooked at 78mins
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 23GallagherSubstituted forSchluppat 71'minutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 18McArthurBooked at 83mins
- 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 53'minutes
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forBentekeat 85'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 5Tomkins
- 7Olise
- 8Kouyaté
- 12Hughes
- 15Schlupp
- 17Clyne
- 20Benteke
- 34Kelly
Leicester
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Castagne
- 4Söyüncü
- 23Vestergaard
- 5BertrandBooked at 29mins
- 37LookmanSubstituted forAlbrightonat 80'minutes
- 20ChoudhurySubstituted forSoumaréat 60'minutes
- 8TielemansBooked at 46mins
- 7BarnesBooked at 90mins
- 14IheanachoSubstituted forMaddisonat 71'minutes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 10Maddison
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 29Daka
- 42Soumaré
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2.
Post update
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
Post update
Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a headed pass.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Kasper Schmeichel tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke replaces Odsonne Édouard.
Booking
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Ademola Lookman.
