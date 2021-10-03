Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2LeicesterLeicester City2

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City: Brendan Rodgers' side throw away two-goal lead

By Ellie ThomasonBBC Sport

Crystal Palace celebrate
Jeffrey Schlupp's goal after 48 seconds is the second-quickest goal by a substitute in the Premier League this season

Leicester threw away a two-goal lead as Crystal Palace came from behind to draw with the Foxes at Selhurst Park.

After going into the break 2-0 down, teenage substitute Michael Olise pulled a goal back for Palace with a brilliant volley past Kasper Schmeichel.

Former Leicester player Jeffrey Schlupp added a second just 48 seconds after his introduction, heading past Schmeichel with only his second touch.

Brendan Rodgers' side opened the scoring against the run of play when Kelechi Iheanacho capitalised on a mistake from Joachim Andersen before slotting past Vicente Guaita on 31 minutes.

Jamie Vardy added a second six minutes later with a cool finish from Harvey Barnes' assist.

The draw means Palace remain unbeaten at Selhurst Park under manager Patrick Vieira, who is the first Eagles manager to avoid defeat in his first four Premier League home games.

It is the first time since October 2003 that Leicester have failed to win a Premier League game in which they were leading by two or more goals at half-time as their winless run in the competition is extended to four matches.

Subs save the day for Palace

After conceding a 95th-minute equaliser against rivals Brighton on Monday night, Palace looked set to bounce back and had the best of the early chances as they dominated possession.

The Eagles had two early shots on target in quick succession, but Schmeichel did well to deny Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher, before the hosts were stunned by Iheanacho's opener.

Against the run of play, Iheanacho - celebrating his 25th birthday - nicked the ball off Andersen and kept his cool before rolling past Guaita for his first Premier League goal of the season.

Six minutes later, Barnes had options both sides, with Iheanacho to his right and Vardy to his left. He opted for Vardy, who took a touch before side-footing in Leicester's second.

The 34-year-old is now the Premier League's leading goalscorer with six goals in seven games this season. Since turning 30, he has scored 90 goals in the competition.

Palace impressed early in the second half and went close through Odsonne Edouard, who crashed his effort against the crossbar after cutting inside Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard.

They finally find a breakthrough when, after replacing Jordan Ayew early in the second half, 19-year-old Olise saw his first effort from Tyrick Mitchell's cross blocked, before he brilliantly volleyed the rebound past Schmeichel.

Aged 19 years and 295 days, Olise is the first teenager to score for Palace in the Premier League since Clinton Morrison in May 1998.

That goal really lifted the home crowd and it seemed like one-way traffic. Vieira got his substitutions spot on and Selhurst Park was sent into raptures when Schlupp headed in the equaliser against his former side.

His goal after 48 seconds is the second-quickest by a substitute in the Premier League this season, after team-mate Edouard took just 29 seconds to score against Tottenham.

Schlupp came close to heading in a second three minutes from time, but his effort glanced just wide of the far post as the sides were forced to settle for a point.

Player of the match

OliseMichael Olise

with an average of 7.59

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16AndersenBooked at 78mins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23GallagherSubstituted forSchluppat 71'minutes
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 18McArthurBooked at 83mins
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 53'minutes
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forBentekeat 85'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 12Hughes
  • 15Schlupp
  • 17Clyne
  • 20Benteke
  • 34Kelly

Leicester

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 27Castagne
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 5BertrandBooked at 29mins
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forAlbrightonat 80'minutes
  • 20ChoudhurySubstituted forSoumaréat 60'minutes
  • 8TielemansBooked at 46mins
  • 7BarnesBooked at 90mins
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forMaddisonat 71'minutes
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 10Maddison
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 29Daka
  • 42Soumaré
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.

  10. Post update

    Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).

  11. Post update

    Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Kasper Schmeichel tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke replaces Odsonne Édouard.

  17. Booking

    James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).

  19. Post update

    Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Ademola Lookman.

Comments

Join the conversation

98 comments

  • Comment posted by I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS, today at 16:54

    VARDY still doing his Eagle impression @ full time or has he reverted to Dirty OLDE Man

    • Reply posted by blue boy, today at 17:01

      blue boy replied:
      Hear your garden not doing so well chief. Open your back door and step out, open your trap and let the vast amount of equine excrement you spout splash all over it. Will come up a treat.

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 16:54

    Two nil and we f——— it up Brendan please explain ??????.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:00

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Something is badly wrong with Leicester, they need to find out what real quick.

  • Comment posted by Swain , today at 16:45

    Brighton fan here in peace. Good bounceback from Palace. You learned a harsh lesson against Brighton last week, when Maupay scored a brilliant 95th minute equaliser. It isn't over until it's over. Full, 100% focus for the whole 95 minutes.

    • Reply posted by Yes Palace, today at 16:53

      Yes Palace replied:
      You can take your fluke point, we'll stick with (in no particular order)

      Benteke stoppage time winner last season
      First team to win a competitive game at the Amex
      Zaha double in the playoffs
      5-0 Thumping

      Much love,

      CPFC
      xx

  • Comment posted by jacksox, today at 16:35

    The draw means Palace remain unbeaten at Selhurst Park under manager Patrick Vieira, who is the first Eagles manager to avoid defeat in his first four Premier League home games.

    Is that THE MOST pointless stat of all time?

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 16:43

      Dad replied:
      Wow unbelievably unbeaten😍 you say.....Great stat thanks for sharing

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 16:34

    Disappointed that some Leicester players started 'putting the boot in' after Palace equalized. Not necessary. When is Rogers going to realize that Soyuncu is a liability in the centre of the defence.?

  • Comment posted by Foxes2015-2016, today at 16:32

    A lucky point! Barnes and Chundry were passengers something which can be ill-afforded if you want to win games. It's surely simple, start with your best available 11 players, get control of the game then make the right subs! Come on Brendon, stop overthinking the tatics of the game!

  • Comment posted by undercover10, today at 16:31

    Very impressed with the way Vieira has got Palace playing, much better to watch, couldn’t have seen them coming back from being two down last season

  • Comment posted by SOH, today at 16:26

    Why is anyone surprised? Standard Rodgers third term syndrome. Welcome to the Championship!

    • Reply posted by Tiger Feet, today at 16:41

      Tiger Feet replied:
      Salty 🧂

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 16:24

    Great game for a Neutral, two good Footballing sides. Must say Viera has got Palace playing a decent brand of Football.

  • Comment posted by eastlangtonfox, today at 16:21

    Daylight robbery! We didn’t deserve anything from that very poor performance.

    • Reply posted by VanImpe, today at 16:48

      VanImpe replied:
      Are you a player?

  • Comment posted by Splash, today at 16:20

    Has Bodgers learned nothing about game managment....especially against Palace!

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 16:18

    OH BLUEFOX !!!!!! Time to buy a Gold and Black shirt, loving it, 😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS, today at 16:22

      I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS replied:
      he allready has switch to a Bus Stop in Hounslow

  • Comment posted by Aoibheann, today at 16:18

    Two up away from home at half time, shut up shop, hit on break with one of the best strikers in league, Vardy, and Rogers blew it

  • Comment posted by ezeeryder, today at 16:18

    Regulars from last season of Fofana, Evans, Pereira, Justin and Ndidi not playing today for a variety of reasons. It's no use crying about it, like some teams, you have to roll your sleeves up and get on with it.

    • Reply posted by Oncha, today at 16:34

      Oncha replied:
      New signings are meant to take care of those players' absence. That's not happening. People may be crying for a reason.

  • Comment posted by terry munroe , today at 16:18

    at least brendan knows how to play Vardy which southgate never fathomed -even neil aspin worked it out in the end -for those who dont know Vardy was scouted and bought by David Bosomworth (with his own money)-the unassuming chairman of Halifax Town without whom we wouldnt have a club

  • Comment posted by Duckwhisperer, today at 16:16

    Palace playing some decent stuff. Unlucky not to get six points from the last two. I'm enjoying watching them now. Refreshing change from Roy ball.

  • Comment posted by pete swindon, today at 16:15

    Rodgers starts well at clubs but cannot sustain or kick on to next level. It will all end in tears

    • Reply posted by Robinson, today at 16:27

      Robinson replied:
      Well at Celtic and Leicester

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 16:14

    maybe it's time the Leicester city defensive coaching experts emptied their lockers, I hear Wetherspoons are hiring.

  • Comment posted by John Leicester, today at 16:13

    GOD HELP US on October 16th...

    We won't get out of our own half with these pathetic DEFENSIVE TACTICS Brendan Rogers has imposed on ONE of the BEST attacking teams in the PPREMIER LEAGUE...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC