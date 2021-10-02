Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0ArsenalArsenal0

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Arsenal: Wasteful Seagulls held by Gunners

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Neal Maupay, Brighton, Arsenal
Neal Maupay had scored the winning goal in both his last two starts against Arsenal but failed to find the target on Saturday

Brighton were left to rue several missed opportunities as Arsenal claimed a point at Amex Stadium.

Graham Potter's side were more comfortable and confident in possession but failed to turn their first-half dominance into goals, with Dan Burn heading the Seagulls' best opportunity over the crossbar from point-blank range.

Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay were also guilty of missing the target from promising positions, while Shane Duffy headed against the side-netting from Pascal Gross's corner.

The Gunners' best first-half opportunity fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who nodded against the outside of the post from Bukayo Saka's looping cross.

Emile Smith Rowe shot straight at Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in a rare second-half attack, but an Arsenal winner would have been harsh on the hosts.

Albion rue missed opportunities

Arsenal went into this game on a high after last weekend's morale-boosting victory over north London rivals Tottenham, but they were second best for long periods as Brighton took the game to their visitors.

The Seagulls registered 21 attempts at Aaron Ramsdale's goal but only two of those efforts forced the 23-year-old goalkeeper into action.

Burn will be bitterly disappointed not to have broken the deadlock after connecting well with Lewis Dunk's delivery from an unmarked position deep inside the penalty area.

Trossard dragged a shot wide from the corner of the box early on in the match, before Maupay - who had scored the winner in his previous two starts against the Gunners - blazed over from close range.

Jakub Moder twice fired wide from the edge of the area as Brighton made a lively start to the second period, but there was no way through for Potter's side.

There were positives for the Albion boss, though. Former Barcelona wing-back Marc Cucurella caused Arsenal all sorts of problems in the first half in particular, while Adam Lallana, Gross and Moder linked up well in midfield.

By contrast, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard - two of Arsenal's standout performers in recent wins over Burnley and Spurs - were largely anonymous.

Both teams had penalty appeals turned down in the closing stages. Smith Rowe was adjudged to have fallen too easily under Duffy's challenge, before Gabriel evaded punishment for a tug-back on the Albion defender.

Brighton's tally of eight clean sheets in Premier League home matches this calendar year is exceeded only by Manchester City and Chelsea, who each have nine.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

  Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.45

  Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    7.07

  Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.38

  Squad number33Player nameBurn
    Average rating

    6.58

  Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.06

  Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.06

  Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    6.23

  Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    5.99

  Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    6.62

  Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.12

  Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    6.10

Substitutes

  Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.64

  Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.09

Arsenal

Starting XI

  Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    6.74

  Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    5.16

  Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.59

  Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    5.67

  Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    5.40

  Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    5.14

  Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    5.15

  Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    6.10

  Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    5.02

  Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    6.32

  Squad number14Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    4.59

Substitutes

  Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    5.24

  Squad number15Player nameMaitland-Niles
    Average rating

    4.86

  Squad number19Player namePépé
    Average rating

    4.91

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 24Duffy
  • 5Dunk
  • 33Burn
  • 34VeltmanBooked at 82mins
  • 13GroßSubstituted forMarchat 84'minutes
  • 14Lallana
  • 15ModerSubstituted forMac Allisterat 78'minutes
  • 3Cucurella
  • 11Trossard
  • 9MaupayBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 7Connolly
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 27Locadia
  • 28Roberts
  • 30Richards
  • 60Sarmiento

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3Tierney
  • 5ParteyBooked at 90mins
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 7SakaSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 90'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forPépéat 63'minutes
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14AubameyangSubstituted forLacazetteat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 9Lacazette
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Varela Tavares
  • 25Elneny
  • 35Martinelli
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home21
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Arsenal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Arsenal 0.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Brighton and Hove Albion.

  4. Booking

    Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Bukayo Saka because of an injury.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Pascal Groß.

  14. Booking

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  16. Post update

    Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neal Maupay with a headed pass.

Comments

Join the conversation

153 comments

  • Comment posted by Nercei, today at 19:27

    Despite the BBC going OTT after the Spurs result, I think many of us knew that there's a long, LONG way to go before we're anywhere near the top table. 0-0 away to Brighton isn't to be sniffed at as we rebuild.

    • Reply posted by OldGold, today at 19:28

      OldGold replied:
      Haha

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 19:30

    Arsenal got out of jail thanks to Brighton's inability to finish. Points dropped for Brighton, back to reality for the goons. A very very lucky point.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 19:45

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Yeah..I'll agree with that. Arsenal need more quality in the midfield - more options. I rate Partey..and Sambi looks talented..but need some proven quality in there.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 19:31

    As an Arsenal fan, not the best game but would take the draw as no game is easy in Premier League

    • Reply posted by Gene Flackman, today at 19:35

      Gene Flackman replied:
      Dunno why you played it.. league was won last week against Spurs, you bunch of glory hunters lol

  • Comment posted by Pete_B, today at 19:28

    A good point for Arsenal all told. No complaints Brighton are an excellent team, just lack a goal scorer.

    • Reply posted by OldGold, today at 19:37

      OldGold replied:
      And Arsenal lack a team.

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 19:27

    An understrength Brighton still had too much for a poor Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, today at 19:43

      squarewindow replied:
      It was a draw...