Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Arsenal 0.
Brighton were left to rue several missed opportunities as Arsenal claimed a point at Amex Stadium.
Graham Potter's side were more comfortable and confident in possession but failed to turn their first-half dominance into goals, with Dan Burn heading the Seagulls' best opportunity over the crossbar from point-blank range.
Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay were also guilty of missing the target from promising positions, while Shane Duffy headed against the side-netting from Pascal Gross's corner.
The Gunners' best first-half opportunity fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who nodded against the outside of the post from Bukayo Saka's looping cross.
Emile Smith Rowe shot straight at Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in a rare second-half attack, but an Arsenal winner would have been harsh on the hosts.
Albion rue missed opportunities
Arsenal went into this game on a high after last weekend's morale-boosting victory over north London rivals Tottenham, but they were second best for long periods as Brighton took the game to their visitors.
The Seagulls registered 21 attempts at Aaron Ramsdale's goal but only two of those efforts forced the 23-year-old goalkeeper into action.
Burn will be bitterly disappointed not to have broken the deadlock after connecting well with Lewis Dunk's delivery from an unmarked position deep inside the penalty area.
Trossard dragged a shot wide from the corner of the box early on in the match, before Maupay - who had scored the winner in his previous two starts against the Gunners - blazed over from close range.
Jakub Moder twice fired wide from the edge of the area as Brighton made a lively start to the second period, but there was no way through for Potter's side.
There were positives for the Albion boss, though. Former Barcelona wing-back Marc Cucurella caused Arsenal all sorts of problems in the first half in particular, while Adam Lallana, Gross and Moder linked up well in midfield.
By contrast, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard - two of Arsenal's standout performers in recent wins over Burnley and Spurs - were largely anonymous.
Both teams had penalty appeals turned down in the closing stages. Smith Rowe was adjudged to have fallen too easily under Duffy's challenge, before Gabriel evaded punishment for a tug-back on the Albion defender.
Brighton's tally of eight clean sheets in Premier League home matches this calendar year is exceeded only by Manchester City and Chelsea, who each have nine.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number24Player nameDuffyAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number33Player nameBurnAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
6.10
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
6.09
Arsenal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number23Player nameSambi LokongaAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number14Player nameAubameyangAverage rating
4.59
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameLacazetteAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number15Player nameMaitland-NilesAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number19Player namePépéAverage rating
4.91
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Sánchez
- 24Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 33Burn
- 34VeltmanBooked at 82mins
- 13GroßSubstituted forMarchat 84'minutes
- 14Lallana
- 15ModerSubstituted forMac Allisterat 78'minutes
- 3Cucurella
- 11Trossard
- 9MaupayBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 7Connolly
- 10Mac Allister
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 27Locadia
- 28Roberts
- 30Richards
- 60Sarmiento
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 18Tomiyasu
- 4White
- 6Gabriel
- 3Tierney
- 5ParteyBooked at 90mins
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 7SakaSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 90'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forPépéat 63'minutes
- 10Smith Rowe
- 14AubameyangSubstituted forLacazetteat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 9Lacazette
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 16Holding
- 17Cédric Soares
- 19Pépé
- 20Varela Tavares
- 25Elneny
- 35Martinelli
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Arsenal 0.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Brighton and Hove Albion.
Booking
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Bukayo Saka because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
Post update
Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Pascal Groß.
Booking
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neal Maupay with a headed pass.
