Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds had lost their two previous matches this season after scoring the opening goal in the Premier League

Leeds picked up their first victory in the Premier League this season as defender Diego Llorente returned from injury to score the winner over Watford.

Llorente, who picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat by Liverpool, instinctively poked it in from close range after a corner delivery bounced off Watford's Juraj Kucka at the back post.

It capped off a dominant first-half display from Leeds but failure to take their chances made for a nervy ending.

Watford, who were sloppy in possession and passive for large parts of the game, had a goal ruled out in the second half for a foul in the build-up after goalkeeper Illan Meslier's fumble almost proved costly.

But despite the narrow scoreline, Leeds were comfortably the better side, leaving Elland Road with three points for the first time this season.

Ruthlessness needed but Leeds deserved winners

Illan Meslier's fumble bounced off Liam Cooper and went in before Christian Kabasele was penalised for a foul in the build-up to Watford's disallowed goal

Leeds could have had a handful of goals by half-time.

Stuart Dallas had several big chances to score - forcing a save from Ben Foster early on, the Watford keeper reacting sharply to poke away the rebound from the onrushing Daniel James.

He was teed up by Mateusz Klich moments later but fired over the bar and in the second half blazed another shot into the stands from an unmarked position on the edge of the box.

Dallas' chances were often created out of Watford's sloppiness in possession - Kiko Femenia and Ismaila Sarr among those guilty for giving the ball away inside their own half.

Ironically, Watford's best chance themselves fell for Ozan Tufan when Leeds lost possession in the area but he flashed it over the bar.

While their lack of ruthlessness will be of some concern to manager Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds were dominant throughout and Jamie Shackleton, Raphinha and Dallas all impressed individually.

Substitute Tyler Roberts almost capped it off when he hit the crossbar late on too and it was a disappointing afternoon for Watford, whose day was worsened by an injury to striker Joshua King on the stroke of half-time.

Player of the match Raphinha Raphinha with an average of 8.45 Leeds Leeds United Leeds United

Watford Watford Watford Leeds United Avg Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 8.45 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 8.26 Squad number 23 Player name Phillips Average rating 7.95 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 7.82 Squad number 46 Player name Shackleton Average rating 7.81 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 7.60 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 7.56 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 7.49 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 7.38 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 7.32 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 7.32 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 7.14 Squad number 11 Player name Roberts Average rating 6.37 Watford Avg Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 6.79 Squad number 23 Player name Sarr Average rating 4.54 Squad number 3 Player name Rose Average rating 3.97 Squad number 5 Player name Troost-Ekong Average rating 3.89 Squad number 18 Player name Tufan Average rating 3.86 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 3.81 Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 3.80 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 3.73 Squad number 31 Player name Sierralta Average rating 3.70 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 3.70 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 3.65 Squad number 33 Player name Kucka Average rating 3.54 Squad number 12 Player name Sema Average rating 3.50 Squad number 27 Player name Kabasele Average rating 3.33

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Meslier 46 Shackleton 14 Llorente 6 Cooper 3 Firpo 23 Phillips 10 Raphinha 15 Dallas 43 Klich 20 James 19 Rodrigo 1 Meslier

46 Shackleton

14 Llorente

6 Cooper

3 Firpo

23 Phillips

10 Raphinha

15 Dallas Substituted for Roberts at 78' minutes

43 Klich Substituted for Struijk at 90+4' minutes

20 James

19 Rodrigo Substitutes 11 Roberts

13 Klaesson

21 Struijk

22 Harrison

30 Gelhardt

33 Hjelde

35 Cresswell

39 McKinstry

42 Greenwood Watford Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Foster 21 Femenía 5 Troost-Ekong 31 Sierralta 3 Rose 33 Kucka 19 Sissoko 23 Sarr 18 Tufan 25 Dennis 7 King 1 Foster

21 Femenía Booked at 59mins

5 Troost-Ekong

31 Sierralta Substituted for Kabasele at 68' minutes

3 Rose

33 Kucka

19 Sissoko

23 Sarr Booked at 65mins

18 Tufan Substituted for João Pedro at 59' minutes

25 Dennis Booked at 90mins

7 King Substituted for Sema at 45+1' minutes Substitutes 2 Ngakia

8 Cleverley

10 João Pedro

11 Masina

12 Sema

16 Gosling

26 Bachmann

27 Kabasele

29 Hernández Suárez Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 36,261 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 1, Watford 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Watford 0. Post update Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United). Post update João Pedro (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Pascal Struijk replaces Mateusz Klich. Post update Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford). Post update Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko. Booking Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United). Post update Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box following a set piece situation. Post update Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford). Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Christian Kabasele. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong. Post update Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ken Sema (Watford). Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Stuart Dallas because of an injury. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward