Leeds picked up their first victory in the Premier League this season as defender Diego Llorente returned from injury to score the winner over Watford.
Llorente, who picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat by Liverpool, instinctively poked it in from close range after a corner delivery bounced off Watford's Juraj Kucka at the back post.
It capped off a dominant first-half display from Leeds but failure to take their chances made for a nervy ending.
Watford, who were sloppy in possession and passive for large parts of the game, had a goal ruled out in the second half for a foul in the build-up after goalkeeper Illan Meslier's fumble almost proved costly.
But despite the narrow scoreline, Leeds were comfortably the better side, leaving Elland Road with three points for the first time this season.
Ruthlessness needed but Leeds deserved winners
Leeds could have had a handful of goals by half-time.
Stuart Dallas had several big chances to score - forcing a save from Ben Foster early on, the Watford keeper reacting sharply to poke away the rebound from the onrushing Daniel James.
He was teed up by Mateusz Klich moments later but fired over the bar and in the second half blazed another shot into the stands from an unmarked position on the edge of the box.
Dallas' chances were often created out of Watford's sloppiness in possession - Kiko Femenia and Ismaila Sarr among those guilty for giving the ball away inside their own half.
Ironically, Watford's best chance themselves fell for Ozan Tufan when Leeds lost possession in the area but he flashed it over the bar.
While their lack of ruthlessness will be of some concern to manager Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds were dominant throughout and Jamie Shackleton, Raphinha and Dallas all impressed individually.
Substitute Tyler Roberts almost capped it off when he hit the crossbar late on too and it was a disappointing afternoon for Watford, whose day was worsened by an injury to striker Joshua King on the stroke of half-time.
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Meslier
- 46Shackleton
- 14Llorente
- 6Cooper
- 3Firpo
- 23Phillips
- 10Raphinha
- 15DallasSubstituted forRobertsat 78'minutes
- 43KlichSubstituted forStruijkat 90+4'minutes
- 20James
- 19Rodrigo
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 13Klaesson
- 21Struijk
- 22Harrison
- 30Gelhardt
- 33Hjelde
- 35Cresswell
- 39McKinstry
- 42Greenwood
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Foster
- 21FemeníaBooked at 59mins
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31SierraltaSubstituted forKabaseleat 68'minutes
- 3Rose
- 33Kucka
- 19Sissoko
- 23SarrBooked at 65mins
- 18TufanSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 59'minutes
- 25DennisBooked at 90mins
- 7KingSubstituted forSemaat 45+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 8Cleverley
- 10João Pedro
- 11Masina
- 12Sema
- 16Gosling
- 26Bachmann
- 27Kabasele
- 29Hernández Suárez
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 36,261
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Really should have been 5 - and that's in each half.
Sounds like Watford were unlucky with the disallowed goal. Still, a win is a win!
So wasteful agsin..klich and dallas off form .
Get them on shooting practice marcelo!