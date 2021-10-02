Premier League
LeedsLeeds United1WatfordWatford0

Leeds 1-0 Watford: Diego Llorente scores to give Leeds first win of season

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments115

Diego Llorente celebrates scoring for Leeds
Leeds had lost their two previous matches this season after scoring the opening goal in the Premier League

Leeds picked up their first victory in the Premier League this season as defender Diego Llorente returned from injury to score the winner over Watford.

Llorente, who picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat by Liverpool, instinctively poked it in from close range after a corner delivery bounced off Watford's Juraj Kucka at the back post.

It capped off a dominant first-half display from Leeds but failure to take their chances made for a nervy ending.

Watford, who were sloppy in possession and passive for large parts of the game, had a goal ruled out in the second half for a foul in the build-up after goalkeeper Illan Meslier's fumble almost proved costly.

But despite the narrow scoreline, Leeds were comfortably the better side, leaving Elland Road with three points for the first time this season.

Ruthlessness needed but Leeds deserved winners

Watford's disallowed goal
Illan Meslier's fumble bounced off Liam Cooper and went in before Christian Kabasele was penalised for a foul in the build-up to Watford's disallowed goal

Leeds could have had a handful of goals by half-time.

Stuart Dallas had several big chances to score - forcing a save from Ben Foster early on, the Watford keeper reacting sharply to poke away the rebound from the onrushing Daniel James.

He was teed up by Mateusz Klich moments later but fired over the bar and in the second half blazed another shot into the stands from an unmarked position on the edge of the box.

Dallas' chances were often created out of Watford's sloppiness in possession - Kiko Femenia and Ismaila Sarr among those guilty for giving the ball away inside their own half.

Ironically, Watford's best chance themselves fell for Ozan Tufan when Leeds lost possession in the area but he flashed it over the bar.

While their lack of ruthlessness will be of some concern to manager Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds were dominant throughout and Jamie Shackleton, Raphinha and Dallas all impressed individually.

Substitute Tyler Roberts almost capped it off when he hit the crossbar late on too and it was a disappointing afternoon for Watford, whose day was worsened by an injury to striker Joshua King on the stroke of half-time.

Player of the match

RaphinhaRaphinha

with an average of 8.45

Leeds United

  1. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    8.45

  2. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    8.26

  3. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    7.95

  4. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.82

  5. Squad number46Player nameShackleton
    Average rating

    7.81

  6. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    7.60

  7. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    7.56

  8. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    7.49

  9. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    7.38

  10. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    7.32

  11. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    7.32

  12. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    7.14

  13. Squad number11Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    6.37

Watford

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    6.79

  2. Squad number23Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    4.54

  3. Squad number3Player nameRose
    Average rating

    3.97

  4. Squad number5Player nameTroost-Ekong
    Average rating

    3.89

  5. Squad number18Player nameTufan
    Average rating

    3.86

  6. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    3.81

  7. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    3.80

  8. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    3.73

  9. Squad number31Player nameSierralta
    Average rating

    3.70

  10. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    3.70

  11. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    3.65

  12. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    3.54

  13. Squad number12Player nameSema
    Average rating

    3.50

  14. Squad number27Player nameKabasele
    Average rating

    3.33

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 46Shackleton
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Cooper
  • 3Firpo
  • 23Phillips
  • 10Raphinha
  • 15DallasSubstituted forRobertsat 78'minutes
  • 43KlichSubstituted forStruijkat 90+4'minutes
  • 20James
  • 19Rodrigo

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 21Struijk
  • 22Harrison
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 35Cresswell
  • 39McKinstry
  • 42Greenwood

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Foster
  • 21FemeníaBooked at 59mins
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31SierraltaSubstituted forKabaseleat 68'minutes
  • 3Rose
  • 33Kucka
  • 19Sissoko
  • 23SarrBooked at 65mins
  • 18TufanSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 59'minutes
  • 25DennisBooked at 90mins
  • 7KingSubstituted forSemaat 45+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 8Cleverley
  • 10João Pedro
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 16Gosling
  • 26Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 29Hernández Suárez
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
36,261

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Watford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Watford 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

  4. Post update

    João Pedro (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Pascal Struijk replaces Mateusz Klich.

  6. Post update

    Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

  9. Booking

    Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United).

  11. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.

  18. Post update

    Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Tyler Roberts replaces Stuart Dallas because of an injury.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

115 comments

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 17:11

    Watford fan here. 100% deserved by Leeds and the only surprise was they didn’t score more. And wow Elland Road, what an atmosphere puts the bigger clubs to shame. For my team a bad day at the office in every respect tactically inept, little passion and no cohesion. We will put it right against Liverpool next match - remember our 3-0 last time round. COYH. Well done Leeds first win of many.

    • Reply posted by steve42, today at 17:36

      steve42 replied:
      The 'bigger' clubs?

  • Comment posted by Desdemona, today at 17:05

    I cannot believe it when I see people on here talking about Leeds being at risk of relegation. It is a slow start but that’s all. Good win today.

    • Reply posted by Stray Cat, today at 17:09

      Stray Cat replied:
      lol.... so many wasted chances..... embarrassing really...

  • Comment posted by Wayne Smith , today at 16:58

    Our finishing, and decision making in the final third makes me unnecessarily nervous every week. If we were clinical today it could so easily have been 5 or 6. Just glad to get that first win though.

  • Comment posted by manxie1954, today at 16:59

    Nice to see Leeds getting the points.

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 17:11

    Is it safe to come out from behind the sofa yet ? Finally three points and we are on our way.

  • Comment posted by Isaac, today at 16:58

    Phewww Leeds. That would've been 5-0 last year. But three points finally and winable games ahead. MOT.

    • Reply posted by mac, today at 17:01

      mac replied:
      Do you do services as well as MOTs?

  • Comment posted by Pittacus, today at 17:07

    Leeds superb up to final pass or shot.
    Really should have been 5 - and that's in each half.

    • Reply posted by Stray Cat, today at 17:12

      Stray Cat replied:
      as if.... Dallas so wasteful today...

  • Comment posted by Tebby, today at 17:12

    20 shots 3 on target, 67% possession for 1 goal? Serious problem as it’s a similar stat after every game 🤷‍♂️ Always the chance of a sucker punch at 1-0, got away with it today, but it’s a worry.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 17:16

      John replied:
      I'll let you into a secret. Its whoever scores most goals over the ninety minutes who wins. Let me know if there is anything else you don't understand.

  • Comment posted by ALAW, today at 17:00

    Thoroughly deserved mate Watford look like a pub team, should have won by 3 or 4. Raphinha is some player!

  • Comment posted by rasha 234, today at 17:13

    not worried about the slow start due to injuries and things ,, one good thing is that we are starting to get the haters coming back , and thats how we like it at Leeds haha haters will be haters , but we will be forever Leeds MOT ALAW

  • Comment posted by White Gold, today at 17:01

    glad we won but **** me. 20 shots to 5 to win 1-0...

    • Reply posted by Waaaaaalsh, today at 17:05

      Waaaaaalsh replied:
      Paying for not signing a quality CF. Obviously Bamford wasn’t available today, but I don’t personally believe him or Rodrigo are good enough.

  • Comment posted by Waaaaaalsh, today at 17:00

    Llorente back in the side. Clean sheet!
    Sounds like Watford were unlucky with the disallowed goal. Still, a win is a win!

    • Reply posted by Expat Bob, today at 17:12

      Expat Bob replied:
      They were, but we have had so many VAR decisions go against us, we deserved one today.

  • Comment posted by philip, today at 17:00

    Super results and performance. We build from this. How good was James and Llorente? Great performances. #mot

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 17:13

    Three points!!

  • Comment posted by henrikherrmann, today at 17:10

    great to see Leeds winning, many friends there. important win to move on.

  • Comment posted by Ls14, today at 17:00

    Need a finisher

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 17:02

    James won't get those pens now..not in red shirt.

    So wasteful agsin..klich and dallas off form .

    Get them on shooting practice marcelo!

    • Reply posted by oblivion, today at 18:03

      oblivion replied:
      Kilch was one of our best players. Are you one of those people who ignore what players do throughout the 90 minutes but just looks at shots on goal? There are far too many on here as it is!

  • Comment posted by emma21, today at 17:21

    Totally one sided game. Weve enough players who run about a lot need an experienced goal poacher mot

    • Reply posted by stig the pig, today at 17:41

      stig the pig replied:
      we miss Bamford when he's out. It's a thin squad, when certain key players are missing like Bamford, Philips & Llorente we struggle.

  • Comment posted by CountVlad, today at 17:28

    Need to convert this dominance, we simply need an Alfie Haaland………….

    • Reply posted by Expat Bob, today at 17:32

      Expat Bob replied:
      His son might be a better option.

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 17:17

    phew!