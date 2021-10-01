Leeds United v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has yet to oversee a Premier League victory this season

TEAM NEWS

Leeds pair Diego Llorente and Raphinha are fit, while Pascal Struijk has completed a three-match ban.

Luke Ayling, who requires minor knee surgery, Patrick Bamford and Robin Koch all remain sidelined.

Watford midfielder Peter Etebo faces a five-month absence because of a torn thigh muscle.

Tom Cleverley has recovered from a suspected concussion last weekend and Daniel Bachmann is fit following a knee injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford have shown they can be awkward opponents but Leeds are too easy to beat at the moment - if it's not one part of their team that's not functioning, it's another.

Marcelo Bielsa's side scored 12 goals in their first six Premier League games last season as a newly-promoted club - this time, they have managed only half as many.

There have been flashes of their old selves but, over 90 minutes, we are still waiting for them to put in the kind of performance that we got used to. Maybe Saturday will be the day that changes?

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have won just one of the past 10 meetings in all competitions.

Watford are on a three-match winning streak against Leeds in the league.

The Hornets are unbeaten in their past five league games at Elland Road, scoring 16 goals in total (W3, D2).

Leeds United

Leeds could fail to win any of their opening seven matches for the first time in 94 seasons as a league side.

The Whites can equal their longest winless home run of four games from the beginning of a top-flight season, last set in 1997.

They have dropped five points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, just one fewer than in the entirety of 2020-21.

Leeds have scored a league-high 17 goals from outside the penalty area since the start of last season, including three in the current campaign.

Watford

Watford's 3-1 triumph at Norwich last weekend ended a run of eight consecutive away defeats in the Premier League.

It was their second league victory of the season. In their most recent Premier League campaign in 2019-20, the Hornets took 20 games to record their third win.

Watford last won consecutive top-flight away fixtures in September 2017.

They have gone 16 Premier League matches without a clean sheet.

Ismaila Sarr has scored eight goals in his past 11 league appearances for Watford.

