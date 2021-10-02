Premier League
ChelseaChelsea3SouthamptonSouthampton1

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton: Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner score late goals against 10-man Saints

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments133

Timo Werner
Timo Werner put Chelsea back in front with six minutes remaining

Chelsea scored two late goals as Thomas Tuchel's side bounced back from consecutive defeats to beat Southampton and move top of the Premier League.

Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell struck in the final six minutes after Saints had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of captain James Ward-Prowse for a poor challenge on Jorginho.

Academy product Trevoh Chalobah put the hosts ahead after nine minutes, swooping at the back post to head in his second of the season after Ruben Loftus-Cheek flicked on Chilwell's corner.

A dominant Chelsea had the ball in the net on two further occasions in the first half, however Romelu Lukaku was flagged offside and Werner's header was ruled out following a foul by Cesar Azpilicueta on Kyle Walker-Peters in the build-up.

The hosts were punished for not extending their advantage when former Chelsea player Tino Livramento was tripped by Chilwell in the box and Ward-Prowse fired in the resulting penalty.

However, the visitors could not hold out for a point following the loss of their skipper, whose yellow card was upgraded to a straight red after referee Martin Atkinson viewed the pitchside monitor.

And having lost 1-0 to Juventus in the Champions League in midweek after their unbeaten league start was ended by Manchester City, Werner and Chilwell's late strikes ensured Chelsea returned to winning ways at Stamford Bridge.

More to follow.

Player of the match

WernerTimo Werner

with an average of 7.51

Chelsea

  1. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    7.51

  2. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    7.08

  3. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.81

  4. Squad number18Player nameBarkley
    Average rating

    6.77

  5. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    6.68

  6. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    6.65

  7. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    6.64

  8. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    6.63

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    6.62

  10. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    6.55

  11. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.51

  12. Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    6.50

  13. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.45

  14. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    5.99

Southampton

  1. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    6.59

  2. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    6.38

  3. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    6.29

  4. Squad number9Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    6.16

  5. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.13

  6. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.12

  7. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.11

  8. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    6.08

  9. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.08

  10. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    6.07

  11. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    5.75

  12. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    5.59

  13. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    5.38

  14. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    5.01

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago SilvaBooked at 55mins
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forBarkleyat 83'minutes
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forJorginhoat 73'minutes
  • 21Chilwell
  • 11Werner
  • 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forMountat 65'minutes
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 3Alonso
  • 4Christensen
  • 5Jorginho
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 19Mount
  • 22Ziyech
  • 29Havertz

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 21Livramento
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22SalisuBooked at 90mins
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 32WalcottSubstituted forDialloat 45'minutes
  • 8Ward-ProwseBooked at 77mins
  • 6RomeuBooked at 34mins
  • 23TellaSubstituted forDjenepoat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Armstrong
  • 11RedmondSubstituted forElyounoussiat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 7Long
  • 10Adams
  • 15Perraud
  • 17Armstrong
  • 19Djenepo
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 27Diallo
  • 44Forster
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
40,109

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 3, Southampton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Southampton 1.

  3. Booking

    Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea).

  7. Post update

    Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Timo Werner (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).

  10. Booking

    Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Timo Werner (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 3, Southampton 1. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner.

  14. Post update

    César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

  15. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) hits the right post with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Mason Mount.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Nathan Redmond.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 2, Southampton 1. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Ross Barkley replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

133 comments

  • Comment posted by FXImpactUser, today at 17:02

    Mike Dean hates Chelsea, always has. Despite some dreadful officiating from him and Atkinson against BOTH teams, a deserved 3 points. COYB.

    At least Saints had a go in the 2nd half, fair play.

  • Comment posted by Blues1990, today at 17:09

    Poor decision by VAR to send off JWP, but even worse to chalk off the first Werner goal. People will say Chelsea only won because of the red card, but they should have been 2-0 up and cruising by that point anyway.

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 17:14

      Ian replied:
      JWP has got away with a few bad challenges in the past so probably about time he got one.

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1988, today at 17:13

    Chelsea lost one game, the media destroyed them. Man United haven't won a single trophy in the last four seasons, but the media names them as the best team in the universe. Ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by amar, today at 17:18

      amar replied:
      The 2nd best team - but you were close )

  • Comment posted by forceara, today at 17:03

    Ref Atkinson and Dean tried very hard, But Chelsea win it easily. It could have been 4 or 5 goals for chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Mollier , today at 17:13

      Mollier replied:
      Well said, could have easily been 4 or 5 credit to McCarthy for some fine saves, Chelsea had 20 shots with 9 on target, compared to 6 shots and only 2 on target by Southampton, 3:1 flattered southampton.

  • Comment posted by teez, today at 17:04

    Good game, Chelsea edge it overall.

    However VAR still has some issues that need to be sorted, why was that chelsea goal disallowed, 3 crosses since the supposed foul.

    • Reply posted by Mollier , today at 17:10

      Mollier replied:
      Chelsea were robbed today by VAR, pure and simple.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 17:11

    It's the right result that the performance deserves, the offside for lukaku is fair enough, but the 2nd disallowed goal!! Given the length of time and passage of play that led to it for it to be ruled out is laughable.. Top of the league,3 points,job done..
    Well done Chelsea. KTBFFH..🇳🇿🇳🇿🇳🇿

  • Comment posted by StEmmosFire, today at 17:03

    Stop allowing VAR decisions based on ultra slow frame by frame replays. All fouls look bad at that speed.

    • Reply posted by wemarchon, today at 17:05

      wemarchon replied:
      100%. Play the whole phase. Corrupt !

  • Comment posted by stuart, today at 17:02

    Justice done after Werner’s disallowed goal. Right result.

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 17:15

    The second disallowed goal in the first half was a disgrace. Mike Dean hang your head in shame.

  • Comment posted by jack the hitman , today at 17:11

    great to see timo score top of the league CFC

    • Reply posted by rosaliadecastro, today at 17:21

      rosaliadecastro replied:
      love Timo; great to see some good performances from some of the local lads as well

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:08

    Super Chelsea, top of the league.

    • Reply posted by LEVO, today at 17:23

      LEVO replied:
      It’s beautiful 😌

  • Comment posted by IBB, today at 17:05

    VAR is a joke. 17.9 seconds after azpelicueta made a foul on Peter walker, and then canceling the clog all. And that was not even a foul. Sorry my English is not so good.

    • Reply posted by sjohn1, today at 17:10

      sjohn1 replied:
      Yes it was a foul

  • Comment posted by YvesCFC, today at 17:15

    How many times do we need to see incompetence before they actually take it on board and change? Our original second goal should never have been disallowed, it happened long before the goal but Mike Dean goes digging for footage to call us out on. Yeah it's a foul but the ref never gave it and so much football was played before the goal.

    Incompetent officials ruin this game and need calling out.

    • Reply posted by The Point Is, today at 17:20

      The Point Is replied:
      Of course Dean shouldn't be anywhere near a football pitch, we all know that. But by your own admission it's a foul, so it was correct for him to call it. The fact that the on-field ref missed it is irrelevant, that's what VARs for! It was one of those rare moments where Dean gets something right - we should celebrate it!

  • Comment posted by UTC, today at 17:08

    Timo Werner MOTM. Such desire

  • Comment posted by atom1979, today at 17:13

    Only a matter of time before Saints start climbing the table.

    • Reply posted by Mido12, today at 17:28

      Mido12 replied:
      Yeah. They already played Man City, Man Utd, West Ham and Chelsea. Should have got a win from weaker opposition like Newcastle but they're not doing that bad given who they've played.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 17:06

    Not really surer what to make of that tbh. Yes it was a 3-1 win, yes the disallowed goals, yes it was 3pts, yes back on top ofthe league. But it took a sending off before we hammered home the advantage & was not that impressive in my opinion. Lets hope with a run of easier fixtures to come Brenford / Norwich / Newcastle / Burnley next we can gain a good lead points wise. K.T.B.F.F.H

    • Reply posted by BritAbroad, today at 17:10

      BritAbroad replied:
      Brentford won't be an easy game.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:22

    Mike Dean on VAR is a disgrace, the man is not fit for his post.

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 17:10

    Crisis what crisis, blue is the colour, well done boys good game Chalobah class 💙

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 17:06

    Chelsea deserved to win after the appalling VAR decision following the not ruled a foul, foul

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 17:01

    Keep going Chelsea. Anyone but Man U 😁