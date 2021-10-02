Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Timo Werner put Chelsea back in front with six minutes remaining

Chelsea scored two late goals as Thomas Tuchel's side bounced back from consecutive defeats to beat Southampton and move top of the Premier League.

Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell struck in the final six minutes after Saints had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of captain James Ward-Prowse for a poor challenge on Jorginho.

Academy product Trevoh Chalobah put the hosts ahead after nine minutes, swooping at the back post to head in his second of the season after Ruben Loftus-Cheek flicked on Chilwell's corner.

A dominant Chelsea had the ball in the net on two further occasions in the first half, however Romelu Lukaku was flagged offside and Werner's header was ruled out following a foul by Cesar Azpilicueta on Kyle Walker-Peters in the build-up.

The hosts were punished for not extending their advantage when former Chelsea player Tino Livramento was tripped by Chilwell in the box and Ward-Prowse fired in the resulting penalty.

However, the visitors could not hold out for a point following the loss of their skipper, whose yellow card was upgraded to a straight red after referee Martin Atkinson viewed the pitchside monitor.

And having lost 1-0 to Juventus in the Champions League in midweek after their unbeaten league start was ended by Manchester City, Werner and Chilwell's late strikes ensured Chelsea returned to winning ways at Stamford Bridge.

Player of the match

Southampton Southampton Southampton Chelsea Avg Squad number 11 Player name Werner Average rating 7.51 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 7.08 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 6.81 Squad number 18 Player name Barkley Average rating 6.77 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 6.68 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 6.65 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 6.64 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 6.63 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 6.62 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 6.55 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 6.51 Squad number 20 Player name Hudson-Odoi Average rating 6.50 Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.45 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 5.99 Southampton Avg Squad number 21 Player name Livramento Average rating 6.59 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 6.38 Squad number 1 Player name McCarthy Average rating 6.29 Squad number 9 Player name Armstrong Average rating 6.16 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 6.13 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 6.12 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 6.11 Squad number 23 Player name Tella Average rating 6.08 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 6.08 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 6.07 Squad number 32 Player name Walcott Average rating 5.75 Squad number 19 Player name Djenepo Average rating 5.59 Squad number 11 Player name Redmond Average rating 5.38 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 5.01

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-4-2-1 16 Mendy 14 Chalobah 6 Thiago Silva 2 Rüdiger 28 Azpilicueta 12 Loftus-Cheek 8 Kovacic 21 Chilwell 11 Werner 20 Hudson-Odoi 9 Lukaku 16 Mendy

14 Chalobah

6 Thiago Silva Booked at 55mins

2 Rüdiger

28 Azpilicueta

12 Loftus-Cheek Substituted for Barkley at 83' minutes

8 Kovacic Substituted for Jorginho at 73' minutes

21 Chilwell

11 Werner

20 Hudson-Odoi Substituted for Mount at 65' minutes

9 Lukaku Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

3 Alonso

4 Christensen

5 Jorginho

17 Saúl

18 Barkley

19 Mount

22 Ziyech

29 Havertz Southampton Formation 4-4-2 1 McCarthy 21 Livramento 35 Bednarek 22 Salisu 2 Walker-Peters 32 Walcott 8 Ward-Prowse 6 Romeu 23 Tella 9 Armstrong 11 Redmond 1 McCarthy

21 Livramento

35 Bednarek

22 Salisu Booked at 90mins

2 Walker-Peters

32 Walcott Substituted for Diallo at 45' minutes

8 Ward-Prowse Booked at 77mins

6 Romeu Booked at 34mins

23 Tella Substituted for Djenepo at 73' minutes Booked at 90mins

9 Armstrong

11 Redmond Substituted for Elyounoussi at 87' minutes Substitutes 4 Silveira Neves Vojnovic

7 Long

10 Adams

15 Perraud

17 Armstrong

19 Djenepo

24 Elyounoussi

27 Diallo

44 Forster Referee: Martin Atkinson Attendance: 40,109 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 3, Southampton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Southampton 1. Booking Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton). Post update Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea). Post update Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Timo Werner (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton). Booking Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Timo Werner (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton). goal Goal! Goal! Chelsea 3, Southampton 1. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Post update César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Post update Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) hits the right post with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Mason Mount. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Nathan Redmond. Post update Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. goal Goal! Goal! Chelsea 2, Southampton 1. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Ross Barkley replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jan Bednarek. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward