Chelsea v Southampton

Teenage right-back Tino Livramento, who joined Southampton from Chelsea this summer, is set to face his former club

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante continues to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test, while Christian Pulisic is expected to again miss out through injury.

Mason Mount and Reece James are nursing minor problems and will be monitored.

Southampton will assess Stuart Armstrong, who has resumed training following a calf injury, while Theo Walcott is fit after a similar issue.

Loanee Armando Broja is ineligible to face his parent club.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea have lost their past two games, against Manchester City and Juventus, but this is not the start of any serious slump.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel will demand a performance this time, and I would be shocked if their losing run continues on Saturday.

Southampton have looked good in some of their games, but that hasn't been enough for them to win one yet.

Saints will probably adopt a similar approach to the one that got them a draw at Etihad Stadium a couple of weeks ago, and will hope for a similar performance too.

But a point is probably the best they can hope for again here - and I don't see them getting one.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v MMA star Michael 'Venom' Page, aka MVP

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea's 2-0 defeat by Southampton in December 2019 is their only loss in the past 11 league meetings (W7, D3).

Saints have earned 19 Premier League points away to Chelsea - the only sides they have better away records against are Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, claiming 27 and 21 points respectively.

Chelsea

The Blues are in danger of losing back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.

They have not lost consecutive top-flight games at Stamford Bridge since December 2019, with the second fixture in that sequence a 2-0 defeat by Southampton on Boxing Day.

Chelsea have lost four Premier League home matches in 2021 - they have not suffered five top-flight defeats at home in a calendar year since 1995.

The Londoners have scored six first-half goals in this season's Premier League, a joint high with Liverpool.

Romelu Lukaku has nine top-flight goals against Southampton, the joint-highest figure of his career against any club.

Southampton

Southampton went on to avoid relegation in the three previous seasons in which they failed to win any of their opening six top-flight games: 1985-86, 1996-97 and 1998-99.

They have lost 17 of 28 Premier League fixtures in 2021, more than any other side.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are winless in eight league matches, failing to score in five of those, including each of the last three.

A ninth top-flight fixture without a win would equal their worst run under Hasenhuttl, set between January and March this year.

The 2-0 win at Sheffield United in March is Southampton's only win in their past 16 Premier League away games.

