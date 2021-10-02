Match ends, Burnley 0, Norwich City 0.
Burnley and Norwich's wait for a first Premier League win of the season goes on after the two sides played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor.
The 43 previous meetings between these two sides had never ended goalless and this one should not have done either after both sides had good opportunities to snatch a goal in a lively encounter.
Dwight McNeil had a golden chance to score for Burnley midway through the second half when he was picked out unmarked at the far post but could only cushion his shot over, while Matt Lowton headed just over late on.
Norwich, without a goal in all four of their away games so far this season, had two good chances in the second half when Mathias Normann's free-kick from just outside the box was pushed away by a diving Nick Pope, before Normann grazed the top of the crossbar with a strong strike after clever footwork to get into the box.
A feisty first half featured five yellow cards shown by referee Kevin Friend, who also waved away a number of Burnley appeals for penalties.
For Norwich, the point has at least got them off the mark this season after losing all six of their previous games but they remain bottom of the table.
Burnley, meanwhile, are two places and two points above the Canaries.
A result that ultimately suits neither side
After difficult starts to the season this was the game both teams will have looked at as the chance to pick up a first win of the campaign.
Norwich have once again found life difficult on their return to the Premier League. A tough start had seen them lose to Liverpool and Manchester City but of more concern were recent losses to Watford and Everton in which they conceded five goals and scored just one.
While the struggles to score were evident again against Burnley, they did at least look more solid in defence as they picked up a first clean sheet of the season.
This was Sean Dyche's 400th game in charge of Burnley but will not be one that will live long in his memory as his side were unable to mark the occasion with a win.
The Clarets have largely played well this season with their problem being holding on to leads once they get their noses in front but on this occasion their finishing largely deserted them as they failed to make the most of several promising positions they got themselves in.
Ultimately, there were positives that both sides can take from the game but with seven games of the season gone they will be desperate to pick up that elusive victory as soon as possible.
Player of the match
NormannMathias Normann
Burnley
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameCollinsAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number5Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number18Player nameWestwoodAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number9Player nameWoodAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number27Player nameVydraAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number19Player nameRodriguezAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number2Player nameLowtonAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number7Player nameGudmundssonAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number10Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.18
Norwich City
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameNormannAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number15Player nameKabakAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number30Player nameGiannoulisAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number24Player nameSargentAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number7Player nameRuppAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number35Player nameIdahAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
5.50
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 2LowtonBooked at 25mins
- 22Collins
- 5TarkowskiBooked at 11mins
- 3Taylor
- 17LennonSubstituted forGudmundssonat 60'minutes
- 8BrownhillBooked at 33mins
- 18Westwood
- 11McNeil
- 27VydraSubstituted forRodriguezat 35'minutesBooked at 49mins
- 9WoodBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBarnesat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10Barnes
- 13Hennessey
- 19Rodriguez
- 23Pieters
- 25Norris
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
Norwich
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Krul
- 2AaronsBooked at 74mins
- 15Kabak
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 30Giannoulis
- 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forRuppat 80'minutes
- 16NormannBooked at 27mins
- 23McLean
- 24SargentSubstituted forIdahat 90'minutes
- 22PukkiSubstituted forRashicaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Rupp
- 8Gilmour
- 10Dowell
- 17Rashica
- 18Tzolis
- 21Williams
- 28Gunn
- 35Idah
- 44Omobamidele
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Norwich City 0.
Post update
Foul by Dwight McNeil (Burnley).
Post update
Mathias Normann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Adam Idah replaces Joshua Sargent.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthew Lowton (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Nathan Collins is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Max Aarons.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross.
Post update
Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Normann with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Post update
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).
Post update
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Aarons.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Chris Wood.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Lukas Rupp replaces Pierre Lees-Melou.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Milot Rashica replaces Teemu Pukki.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
I’m off to watch a seventh division Sunday league game tomorrow morning and I’m sure both teams will attempt to play more football than Burnley ever do ….
Onwards and upwards.
Next!
They can't be the only team ever to finish on 0 points now, so that's a bonus. They might beat Derby's record, and by beat I mean gain less points.
Hardly surprising though, they gain promotion with ease, get a nice £200m or so in the bank, then sell their best player? I'd ask questions if I were a canary.
Maybe it's the big 6 now but they won't like it when Chinese teams dominate.