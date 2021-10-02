Last updated on .From the section Premier League

None of the previous 43 games between these two sides had ended goalless

Burnley and Norwich's wait for a first Premier League win of the season goes on after the two sides played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor.

The 43 previous meetings between these two sides had never ended goalless and this one should not have done either after both sides had good opportunities to snatch a goal in a lively encounter.

Dwight McNeil had a golden chance to score for Burnley midway through the second half when he was picked out unmarked at the far post but could only cushion his shot over, while Matt Lowton headed just over late on.

Norwich, without a goal in all four of their away games so far this season, had two good chances in the second half when Mathias Normann's free-kick from just outside the box was pushed away by a diving Nick Pope, before Normann grazed the top of the crossbar with a strong strike after clever footwork to get into the box.

A feisty first half featured five yellow cards shown by referee Kevin Friend, who also waved away a number of Burnley appeals for penalties.

For Norwich, the point has at least got them off the mark this season after losing all six of their previous games but they remain bottom of the table.

Burnley, meanwhile, are two places and two points above the Canaries.

A result that ultimately suits neither side

After difficult starts to the season this was the game both teams will have looked at as the chance to pick up a first win of the campaign.

Norwich have once again found life difficult on their return to the Premier League. A tough start had seen them lose to Liverpool and Manchester City but of more concern were recent losses to Watford and Everton in which they conceded five goals and scored just one.

While the struggles to score were evident again against Burnley, they did at least look more solid in defence as they picked up a first clean sheet of the season.

This was Sean Dyche's 400th game in charge of Burnley but will not be one that will live long in his memory as his side were unable to mark the occasion with a win.

The Clarets have largely played well this season with their problem being holding on to leads once they get their noses in front but on this occasion their finishing largely deserted them as they failed to make the most of several promising positions they got themselves in.

Ultimately, there were positives that both sides can take from the game but with seven games of the season gone they will be desperate to pick up that elusive victory as soon as possible.

Player of the match Normann Mathias Normann with an average of 7.13 Burnley Burnley Burnley

Norwich Norwich City Norwich City Burnley Avg Squad number 22 Player name Collins Average rating 6.09 Squad number 5 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 5.63 Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 5.47 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 5.31 Squad number 18 Player name Westwood Average rating 5.31 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 5.29 Squad number 9 Player name Wood Average rating 5.25 Squad number 27 Player name Vydra Average rating 5.15 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 5.15 Squad number 19 Player name Rodriguez Average rating 5.15 Squad number 2 Player name Lowton Average rating 5.13 Squad number 17 Player name Lennon Average rating 5.10 Squad number 7 Player name Gudmundsson Average rating 4.72 Squad number 10 Player name Barnes Average rating 4.18 Norwich City Avg Squad number 16 Player name Normann Average rating 7.13 Squad number 15 Player name Kabak Average rating 6.87 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 6.83 Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 6.75 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 6.70 Squad number 30 Player name Giannoulis Average rating 6.58 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 6.52 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 6.43 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 6.43 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 6.42 Squad number 24 Player name Sargent Average rating 6.37 Squad number 7 Player name Rupp Average rating 6.19 Squad number 35 Player name Idah Average rating 6.09 Squad number 4 Player name Gibson Average rating 5.50

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 2 Lowton 22 Collins 5 Tarkowski 3 Taylor 17 Lennon 8 Brownhill 18 Westwood 11 McNeil 27 Vydra 9 Wood 1 Pope

2 Lowton Booked at 25mins

22 Collins

5 Tarkowski Booked at 11mins

3 Taylor

17 Lennon Substituted for Gudmundsson at 60' minutes

8 Brownhill Booked at 33mins

18 Westwood

11 McNeil

27 Vydra Substituted for Rodriguez at 35' minutes Booked at 49mins

9 Wood Booked at 24mins Substituted for Barnes at 80' minutes Substitutes 4 Cork

7 Gudmundsson

10 Barnes

13 Hennessey

19 Rodriguez

23 Pieters

25 Norris

26 Bardsley

28 Long Norwich Formation 5-3-2 1 Krul 2 Aarons 15 Kabak 5 Hanley 4 Gibson 30 Giannoulis 20 Lees-Melou 16 Normann 23 McLean 24 Sargent 22 Pukki 1 Krul

2 Aarons Booked at 74mins

15 Kabak

5 Hanley

4 Gibson

30 Giannoulis

20 Lees-Melou Substituted for Rupp at 80' minutes

16 Normann Booked at 27mins

23 McLean

24 Sargent Substituted for Idah at 90' minutes

22 Pukki Substituted for Rashica at 80' minutes Substitutes 7 Rupp

8 Gilmour

10 Dowell

17 Rashica

18 Tzolis

21 Williams

28 Gunn

35 Idah

44 Omobamidele Referee: Kevin Friend Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Burnley 0, Norwich City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Norwich City 0. Post update Foul by Dwight McNeil (Burnley). Post update Mathias Normann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Adam Idah replaces Joshua Sargent. Post update Attempt missed. Matthew Lowton (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross. Post update Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Nathan Collins is caught offside. Post update Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Max Aarons. Post update Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross. Post update Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City). Post update Attempt blocked. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Normann with a cross. Post update Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Charlie Taylor. Post update Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley). Post update Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Aarons. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Chris Wood. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Lukas Rupp replaces Pierre Lees-Melou. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Milot Rashica replaces Teemu Pukki. Post update Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Charlie Taylor. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward