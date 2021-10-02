Premier League
BurnleyBurnley0NorwichNorwich City0

Burnley 0-0 Norwich: Premier League strugglers draw as wait for win goes on

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments50

Matthew Lowton of Burnley competes for the ball with Josh Sargent of Norwich City
None of the previous 43 games between these two sides had ended goalless

Burnley and Norwich's wait for a first Premier League win of the season goes on after the two sides played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor.

The 43 previous meetings between these two sides had never ended goalless and this one should not have done either after both sides had good opportunities to snatch a goal in a lively encounter.

Dwight McNeil had a golden chance to score for Burnley midway through the second half when he was picked out unmarked at the far post but could only cushion his shot over, while Matt Lowton headed just over late on.

Norwich, without a goal in all four of their away games so far this season, had two good chances in the second half when Mathias Normann's free-kick from just outside the box was pushed away by a diving Nick Pope, before Normann grazed the top of the crossbar with a strong strike after clever footwork to get into the box.

A feisty first half featured five yellow cards shown by referee Kevin Friend, who also waved away a number of Burnley appeals for penalties.

For Norwich, the point has at least got them off the mark this season after losing all six of their previous games but they remain bottom of the table.

Burnley, meanwhile, are two places and two points above the Canaries.

A result that ultimately suits neither side

After difficult starts to the season this was the game both teams will have looked at as the chance to pick up a first win of the campaign.

Norwich have once again found life difficult on their return to the Premier League. A tough start had seen them lose to Liverpool and Manchester City but of more concern were recent losses to Watford and Everton in which they conceded five goals and scored just one.

While the struggles to score were evident again against Burnley, they did at least look more solid in defence as they picked up a first clean sheet of the season.

This was Sean Dyche's 400th game in charge of Burnley but will not be one that will live long in his memory as his side were unable to mark the occasion with a win.

The Clarets have largely played well this season with their problem being holding on to leads once they get their noses in front but on this occasion their finishing largely deserted them as they failed to make the most of several promising positions they got themselves in.

Ultimately, there were positives that both sides can take from the game but with seven games of the season gone they will be desperate to pick up that elusive victory as soon as possible.

Player of the match

NormannMathias Normann

with an average of 7.13

Burnley

  1. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    6.09

  2. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    5.63

  3. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    5.47

  4. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.31

  5. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    5.31

  6. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    5.29

  7. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    5.25

  8. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    5.15

  9. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    5.15

  10. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    5.15

  11. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    5.13

  12. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    5.10

  13. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    4.72

  14. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    4.18

Norwich City

  1. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    7.13

  2. Squad number15Player nameKabak
    Average rating

    6.87

  3. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    6.83

  4. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    6.70

  6. Squad number30Player nameGiannoulis
    Average rating

    6.58

  7. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    6.52

  8. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    6.43

  9. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    6.43

  10. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    6.42

  11. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    6.37

  12. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    6.19

  13. Squad number35Player nameIdah
    Average rating

    6.09

  14. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    5.50

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2LowtonBooked at 25mins
  • 22Collins
  • 5TarkowskiBooked at 11mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 17LennonSubstituted forGudmundssonat 60'minutes
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 33mins
  • 18Westwood
  • 11McNeil
  • 27VydraSubstituted forRodriguezat 35'minutesBooked at 49mins
  • 9WoodBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBarnesat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 23Pieters
  • 25Norris
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long

Norwich

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Krul
  • 2AaronsBooked at 74mins
  • 15Kabak
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forRuppat 80'minutes
  • 16NormannBooked at 27mins
  • 23McLean
  • 24SargentSubstituted forIdahat 90'minutes
  • 22PukkiSubstituted forRashicaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Rupp
  • 8Gilmour
  • 10Dowell
  • 17Rashica
  • 18Tzolis
  • 21Williams
  • 28Gunn
  • 35Idah
  • 44Omobamidele
Referee:
Kevin Friend

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 0, Norwich City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Norwich City 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dwight McNeil (Burnley).

  4. Post update

    Mathias Normann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Adam Idah replaces Joshua Sargent.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Lowton (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Nathan Collins is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Max Aarons.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Normann with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).

  15. Post update

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Aarons.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Chris Wood.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Lukas Rupp replaces Pierre Lees-Melou.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Milot Rashica replaces Teemu Pukki.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 18:02

    I would like to offer my hearty congratulations to Burnley Hoofball club for actually playing a game where they had more possession than the opposition …
    I’m off to watch a seventh division Sunday league game tomorrow morning and I’m sure both teams will attempt to play more football than Burnley ever do ….

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 17:55

    That's a point more at Burnley away, than we got last time.

    Onwards and upwards.

    Next!

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 17:54

    How can this be enjoyable for Burnley fans? Just because you’re in the EPL? What’s the point? It’s like a penniless person being allowed into Harrods once a week just to browse.

  • Comment posted by Waters, today at 17:54

    Hope for a more entertaining game in the championship next season

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 17:52

    How bad must Burnley be ?

  • Comment posted by Blessed Abersoch, today at 17:41

    Did Ashley B stay on his feet much??

  • Comment posted by just saying, today at 17:37

    Burnley getting relegated this season and good riddance to their boring football

  • Comment posted by Sutty, today at 17:35

    Hopefully this season will see Dyche and his thugs relegated. They're a complete disgrace to the game.

  • Comment posted by ian47, today at 17:33

    Hope Burnley go down total crap team through to crap manager

  • Comment posted by Rumplestiltskin, today at 17:33

    Thuggish competition barely salvaged by a friend, who in my opinion was the man of the match. Normann showed some promise but the match as a whole had less impact than one of Delia's souffles. Josh Sarjeant needs to be sent on loan to Hull Kingston Rovers and put on a diet of beef dripping and over cooked cabbage with gruel pudding. Is this our first point in 16 Premier league games ? Bootiful.

  • Comment posted by andypandysugarcandy, today at 17:32

    When you’re at the bottom there’s only one way to go. The first point is the most difficult, just ask an Arsenal supporter.

  • Comment posted by raisedeyebrows, today at 17:32

    Well done the BBC ‘hate’ brigade ! Norwich have gone from pointless to winless ! The hate from the BBC towards this minority is deafening …..Disgusting impartiality.

    • Reply posted by I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS, today at 17:35

      I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS replied:
      No we just all hate Norwich city and team

  • Comment posted by Ex-Pro, today at 17:32

    Shouldn't the headline be a bit more positive, ie Norwich finally gain a point.

    They can't be the only team ever to finish on 0 points now, so that's a bonus. They might beat Derby's record, and by beat I mean gain less points.

    Hardly surprising though, they gain promotion with ease, get a nice £200m or so in the bank, then sell their best player? I'd ask questions if I were a canary.

    • Reply posted by I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS, today at 17:38

      I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS replied:
      It’s kind of funny to think canaries used to find bad air. Yet the stink coming out of sparrow road and they don’t notice

  • Comment posted by Heisenberg, today at 17:30

    Congratulations are in order for Norwich's first point of the season.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 17:27

    No doubt Sean Douche will be complaining about the decisions AGAIN.

    • Reply posted by Luxy, today at 17:51

      Luxy replied:
      Three penalties which looked clear on the replays.......

  • Comment posted by gidders, today at 17:27

    Wonderful to know that the flaky football fan is going to kill the game as we know it.

    Maybe it's the big 6 now but they won't like it when Chinese teams dominate.

  • Comment posted by London 2012, today at 17:27

    'In Dyche We Trust'!!!! Haha! Worst football ever seen on the Turf! Sadly 90% of our fans dont see it! Even we might not be able to escape this season, by lashing it into the channels and fighting for the second ball. Vydra must dread every training session - he could be a really effective 'number 10' - instead of chasing satellites!!!!!

  • Comment posted by ClaretsChris, today at 17:24

    Playing like we did today we don't have a chance of staying up. Norwich got away with tons of fouls. Bertie should have given Kevin Friend some glasses.

  • Comment posted by Maso73, today at 17:24

    There are many positives for Burnley in this game. First, more possession than the opponent for the first time in recent history. Second, significant improvement in the fouls competition 13-3. Third, got more than their historical average points points in a game. Positives for the rest of football fans, Burnley is on solid track to be relegated.

  • Comment posted by Paul M, today at 17:14

    I would say there is a odds on chance these two terrible teams will go down

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport