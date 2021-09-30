Premier League
Man UtdManchester United12:30EvertonEverton
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire had started every Premier League game so far this season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is expected to miss several weeks after he sustained a calf injury during the defeat by Aston Villa.

Luke Shaw will be assessed, having been ruled out of Wednesday's win against Villareal because of injury.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to miss a fifth game with a thigh problem.

Richarlison, Seamus Coleman, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes all face fitness tests.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has lost seven of his nine Premier League away games against Manchester United (W2)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park in 2019 is their only loss in the past 14 meetings in all competitions.
  • Everton have won just twice in 29 Premier League trips to Old Trafford.
  • However, the Toffees could remain unbeaten in three successive top-flight away meetings for the first time since 1991.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United could go a ninth successive top-flight home game without a clean sheet for the first time since a run of 10 from September 1970 to February 1971.
  • United's eight most recent Premier League defeats have all come at Old Trafford. It's the longest run of home defeats without suffering an away loss in top-flight history.
  • Bruno Fernandes has created an unrivalled 21 chances in the Premier League this season, with 10 coming in the defeat by Aston Villa.
  • Fernandes has scored in all three Premier League appearances against Everton.
  • Paul Pogba has recorded a league-high 15 shots without scoring this season. However, Pogba has provided seven assists, more than double the tally of any other player.

Everton

  • Everton have won only two of their past 42 Premier League away fixtures against teams who finished in last season's top four.
  • They have conceded 10 goals in their past four away league games, as many as they had in their previous 14 fixtures on the road.
  • The Toffees could lose consecutive away league matches for the first time since November.
  • Rafael Benitez could become the first manager to win a top-flight away fixture against Manchester United with three different clubs. His victories came with Liverpool in March 2009 and Chelsea in May 2013.
  • Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored two goals and assisted in six Premier League matches this season, matching his total tally from 29 fixtures in 2020-21.

My Manchester United XI

Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Everton XI

Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd October 2021

  • Man UtdManchester United12:30EvertonEverton
  • BurnleyBurnley15:00NorwichNorwich City
  • ChelseaChelsea15:00SouthamptonSouthampton
  • LeedsLeeds United15:00WatfordWatford
  • WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers15:00NewcastleNewcastle United
  • BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion17:30ArsenalArsenal

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool64201541114
2Man City64111211113
3Chelsea64111221013
4Man Utd6411135813
5Everton6411127513
6Brighton641185313
7West Ham6321138511
8Aston Villa631297210
9Brentford62318539
10Arsenal6303510-59
11Tottenham630349-59
12Watford621379-27
13Leicester6213710-37
14Wolves620435-26
15Crystal Palace613269-36
16Southampton604247-34
17Newcastle6033714-73
18Leeds6033614-83
19Burnley6024511-62
20Norwich6006216-140
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport