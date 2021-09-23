Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe is in his second spell at Derry City after joining the club on loan from Dundalk

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins says there is "no place in football or society" for the kind of online abuse aimed at striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe after the club's game at Bohemians.

The 27-year-old scored in the 3-3 league draw in Dublin on Monday.

"It's terrible that we are having these conversations in 2021. It's shameful, disgraceful and embarrassing and really took us by surprise," said Higgins.

"Nobody should be subjected to anything like that," added the Derry City boss.

"He is here trying to enjoy his football and then he gets stuff like that sent to his phone. Hopefully we can get to the bottom of it.

"Junior is a strong character and he knows he is supported by everyone at the club. He means a lot to the people here and everyone loves him on and off the pitch.

"I've had a couple of conversations with him and this is the first time it has happened to him since he has been in Ireland. It's pathetic and hopefully there is never any reoccurrence of it.

"It is very disappointing that a game of such high quality was overshadowed by racist online abuse but he will use it as ammunition and continue his really good form for us,"

'We will give Longford respect they deserve'

Georgie Kelly's last-gasp strike earned Bohemians a point in Monday's Premier Division encounter and Derry now turn their attention to Friday's clash with bottom club Longford Town at the Brandywell as they continue their pursuit of a European place.

"We were very unlucky not to pick up three points against a really good Bohemians team but we are ready to go again on Friday night," explained Higgins.

"Longford may be 14 points adrift but they are fighting for the club, for their supporters and for their manager so if we underestimate them in any way we are liable to get turned over.

"If we give them the respect they deserve and approach the game in the right manner we can win it."

The Candystripes will have Cameron McJannet and Daniel Lafferty available again after serving one-match suspensions.

There will be commentary of Derry City v Longford Town from 19:30 BST on Friday 24 September on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds.