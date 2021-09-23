Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County are still waiting to see if they have breached spending rules between 2016 and 2018

Derby County have a "viable future", according to the administrators appointed to run the club.

Business adviser firm Quantuma were put in charge on Wednesday, triggering an automatic 12-point deduction from the English Football League.

Derby have "tens of millions of pounds" of debts but there are no plans to "tinker with the playing side".

Joint administrator Andrew Hosking said: "There is a considerable degree of interest in this club."

He continued: "A lot of it was expressed prior to administration.

"Now that the club is in administration, notwithstanding the points deduction and clearly the distress to the supporters, the staff and suppliers to the club, we do consider that the position to be able to make a successful conclusion to the story is now really very, very practical.

"We don't consider the obstacles that we face at this stage insurmountable."

Hosking and fellow Quantuma managing directors Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou are now in charge of the club and are looking for short-term funding to help see it through the next three months.

They say that although there will be a need for some redundancies, it would not affect the position of boss Wayne Rooney or the first-team squad, who have been spoken to by the administrators, along with the supporters' trust.

"We need a manager to motivate the team. That has not come into our consideration at all," said Hosking.

'Positive dialogue with EFL'

The club filed a notice to appoint administrators last Friday, which owner Mel Morris described as a "gut-wrenching" decision.

He has been in charge of the club since 2015 but had been looking to sell it since 2019, having invested and lost "in excess of £200m".

The points deduction left the Rams at the foot of the Championship on minus two points and they could be docked a possible nine more in relation to EFL charges over their accounting practices.

"We have a positive dialogue with the EFL. They want to see Derby County survive. We will argue our position but there is a distinct possibility there will be further deductions, " Jackson confirmed.

"There are no guarantees but we are confident we (Derby) will fulfil the fixture list (this season).

"There is a very real opportunity to save this football club and find a credible third party to take this club back to where it was before."

Derby are back in action on Saturday with an away game against Sheffield United and manager Rooney will speak to the media later on Thursday.