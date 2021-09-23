Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Trefelin BGC are currently ninth in the Cymru South table

Trefelin BGC of the Cymru South host Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay Nomads in the pick of the Welsh Cup Round Three ties.

Richard Ryan's men will be up against top-flight opposition for the second time in a week following a 3-0 defeat at Barry Town United in the third round of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Nomads overcame Tier Two opponents in the competition in midweek, with a 6-3 win over Flintshire neighbours Airbus UK Broughton - although Nomads had been pegged back to 3-3 at one point in the game.

League leaders The New Saints, who were the last winners of the competition in 2019, travel to Conwy United. Also on Friday night Caernarfon Town host another Cymru North team, Prestatyn Town while Penybont are away to Cymru South team Cambrian & Clydach Vale BGC.

Flint Town United, second in the Cymru Premier, are away to Penrhiwceiber Rangers of the Ardal Leagues South West, one of four Tier Three clubs remaining in the competition.

Fellow Ardal Leagues South West outfit Dinas Powys host unbeaten Cymru North side Guilsfield, Monmouth Town of the Ardal Leagues South East are at Buckley Town while Saltney Town of the Ardal Leagues North West welcome Penrhyncoch.

Bala, who scored 17 goals in the last round against Brymbo, are home to Cymru South side Pontypridd Town, who secured their place in the last eight of the Nathaniel MG Cup in midweek.

Aberystwyth Town host Cefn Druids and Cardiff Met are at home to Barry Town in the two all-Cymru Premier ties.

The last two clubs to be relegated from the Cymru Premier in 2020 will be up against top flight opposition on Saturday - Carmarthen Town are at Newtown while Airbus UK are home to Haverfordwest County.

Friday, 24 September

Conwy Borough v The New Saints; 19:45 BST

Cambrian & Clydach Vale v Penybont; 20:00 BST

Colwyn Bay v Ruthin Town; 19:45 BST

Caernarfon Town v Prestatyn Town; 19:45 BST

Taffs Well v Llantwit Major; 19:45 BST

Saturday, 25 September

Aberystwyth Town v Cefn Druids; 14:30 BST

Buckley Town v Monmouth Town; 14:30 BST

Cardiff Met University v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST

Saltney Town v Penrhyncoch; 14:30 BST

Swansea University v Bangor City; 14:30 BST

Trefelin BGC v Connah's Quay Nomads; 12:45 BST

Penrhiwceiber Rangers v Flint Town United; 14:30 BST

Airbus UK Broughton v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST

Bala Town v Pontypridd Town; 14:30 BST

Newtown v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 BST

Dinas Powys v Guilsfield; 14:30 BST