Leigh Griffiths has played three times since re-joining Dundee last month

Leigh Griffiths has apologised after the Dundee striker appeared to kick a flare into a stand of spectators during Wednesday's 2-0 defeat by St Johnstone.

Dundee said "a smoke generator, amongst other items, was thrown onto the park by the visiting supporters" after the opening goal in the League Cup tie.

The Celtic striker is on loan at Dens.

"It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch," said Griffiths.

"Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible and I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action."

The Scotland forward returned to Dundee late last month, having originally played for the club between 2009 and 2011.