Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Manchester City face West Ham, Arsenal host Leeds
Last updated on .From the section League Cup
Holders Manchester City will travel to West Ham in the Carabao Cup fourth round.
West Ham beat Manchester United in round three and will face their neighbours - who have won the past four EFL Cups - next.
Championship side Preston will host Liverpool at Deepdale, while Arsenal play Leeds and Chelsea host Southampton in two of five all-Premier League ties.
The games will be played in the week of 25 October.
Sunderland, the only League One club left, visit Championship side QPR.
Fourth-round draw in full
Chelsea v Southampton
Arsenal v Leeds
Stoke v Brentford
West Ham v Manchester City
Leicester v Brighton
Burnley v Tottenham
QPR v Sunderland
Preston v Liverpool
