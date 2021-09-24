Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Scottish Championship meeting of Arbroath and Kilmarnock kicks off a packed weekend of SPFL action.

Leanne Crichton and Chris Iwelumo join Jonathan Sutherland for that one at 19:30 BST on BBC Scotland.

Chris will also be on Sportscene with highlights of Saturday's three Premiership games alongside James McFadden (19:30, BBC Scotland).

And Gary Caldwell is among Steven Thompson's guests on the Sunday programme (19:15, BBC Scotland).

You can listen to Off the Ball on Saturday and Sunday (both 12:00 on Radio Scotland) as well as follow all the action as it happens on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app.

And keep up with all the scores as they come in with Thompson and Julie Fleeting on Sportscene results (16:00, BBC One).