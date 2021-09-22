Last updated on .From the section Everton

James Rodriguez signed for Everton in September 2020

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez has completed a move from Everton to Qatari side Al Rayyan for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old leaves Goodison Park 12 months after joining the Toffees.

Having signed from Real Madrid, Rodriguez scored six goals in 26 appearances in all competitions for Everton last season, but did not play for Rafael Benitez's side during the current campaign.

His last game for the club came in a 1-0 defeat by Sheffield United on 16 May.