Achraf Hakimi scored a dramatic injury-time goal as Paris St-Germain maintained their winning start to the Ligue 1 season with victory at Metz.
Hakimi curled into the bottom corner in the 95th minute for his second strike of the match to make it seven straight wins for Mauricio Pochettino's side.
The Morocco right-back had put PSG ahead after just five minutes.
Centre-back Boubakar Kouyate headed in from a corner to bring bottom side Metz level before half-time.
But the hosts, reduced to 10 men in added time when captain Dylan Bronn was sent off for a second yellow card for kicking the ball away, were unable to hold out for a hard-earned point as Hakimi finished from Neymar's pass.
PSG were without Lionel Messi after he sustained a knee injury in Sunday's win over Lyon.
It is not known if he will be fit to feature against Montpellier on Saturday - or in Tuesday's home Champions League meeting with Manchester City.
PSG made their dominant start count through Hakimi's opener, which was confirmed by goalline technology after defender Matthieu Udol had blocked Mauro Icardi's shot, but fell short of repeating his heroics.
Metz were rewarded for their positive response as Kouyate's powerful header beat Keylor Navas six minutes before the break, leaving PSG's perfect league record under threat until the very last minute.
Line-ups
Metz
Formation 4-5-1
- 16OukidjaBooked at 90mins
- 18CentonzeBooked at 90mins
- 2BronnBooked at 90mins
- 23Kouyate
- 3Udol
- 20GueyeSubstituted forBoulayaat 67'minutes
- 15Sarr
- 19MaïgaBooked at 68mins
- 14PajotSubstituted forTraoreat 90+3'minutes
- 26YadeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forNiakatéat 67'minutes
- 7NianeSubstituted forde Prévilleat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Niakaté
- 8Traore
- 9de Préville
- 10Boulaya
- 11Nguette
- 12Tchimbembé
- 21Bassi
- 22Alakouch
- 30Caillard
PSG
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Tavares MendesBooked at 69minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 81'minutes
- 15Danilo
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forHerreraat 65'minutes
- 18WijnaldumSubstituted forDi Maríaat 65'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 90mins
- 7Mbappé
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 8Paredes
- 11Di María
- 21Herrera
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 24Kehrer
- 27Gueye
- 28Ebimbe
- 50G Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Jeremie Pignard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Booking
Alexandre Oukidja (Metz) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Hand ball by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Boubacar Traore replaces Vincent Pajot.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Dylan Bronn (Metz).
Booking
Fabien Centonze (Metz) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Hand ball by Fabien Centonze (Metz).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas de Préville (Metz).
Post update
Foul by Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Nicolas de Préville (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Fabien Centonze.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Habib Maïga.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marquinhos.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Nuno Mendes.