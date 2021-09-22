French Ligue 1
MetzMetz1PSGParis Saint Germain2

Metz 1-2 Paris Saint Germain: Achraf Hakimi scores dramatic late winner to maintain winning start

Achraf Hakimi
Paris St-Germain have taken a maximum 21 points from their opening seven league games

Achraf Hakimi scored a dramatic injury-time goal as Paris St-Germain maintained their winning start to the Ligue 1 season with victory at Metz.

Hakimi curled into the bottom corner in the 95th minute for his second strike of the match to make it seven straight wins for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The Morocco right-back had put PSG ahead after just five minutes.

Centre-back Boubakar Kouyate headed in from a corner to bring bottom side Metz level before half-time.

But the hosts, reduced to 10 men in added time when captain Dylan Bronn was sent off for a second yellow card for kicking the ball away, were unable to hold out for a hard-earned point as Hakimi finished from Neymar's pass.

PSG were without Lionel Messi after he sustained a knee injury in Sunday's win over Lyon.

It is not known if he will be fit to feature against Montpellier on Saturday - or in Tuesday's home Champions League meeting with Manchester City.

PSG made their dominant start count through Hakimi's opener, which was confirmed by goalline technology after defender Matthieu Udol had blocked Mauro Icardi's shot, but fell short of repeating his heroics.

Metz were rewarded for their positive response as Kouyate's powerful header beat Keylor Navas six minutes before the break, leaving PSG's perfect league record under threat until the very last minute.

Line-ups

Metz

Formation 4-5-1

  • 16OukidjaBooked at 90mins
  • 18CentonzeBooked at 90mins
  • 2BronnBooked at 90mins
  • 23Kouyate
  • 3Udol
  • 20GueyeSubstituted forBoulayaat 67'minutes
  • 15Sarr
  • 19MaïgaBooked at 68mins
  • 14PajotSubstituted forTraoreat 90+3'minutes
  • 26YadeBooked at 19minsSubstituted forNiakatéat 67'minutes
  • 7NianeSubstituted forde Prévilleat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Niakaté
  • 8Traore
  • 9de Préville
  • 10Boulaya
  • 11Nguette
  • 12Tchimbembé
  • 21Bassi
  • 22Alakouch
  • 30Caillard

PSG

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares MendesBooked at 69minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 81'minutes
  • 15Danilo
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forHerreraat 65'minutes
  • 18WijnaldumSubstituted forDi Maríaat 65'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 90mins
  • 7Mbappé
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 8Paredes
  • 11Di María
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 27Gueye
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 50G Donnarumma
Referee:
Jeremie Pignard

Match Stats

Home TeamMetzAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  3. Booking

    Alexandre Oukidja (Metz) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Metz. Boubacar Traore replaces Vincent Pajot.

  8. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Dylan Bronn (Metz).

  9. Booking

    Fabien Centonze (Metz) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Fabien Centonze (Metz).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  12. Post update

    Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas de Préville (Metz).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain).

  15. Post update

    Nicolas de Préville (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Fabien Centonze.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Habib Maïga.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marquinhos.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Nuno Mendes.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 22nd September 2021

  • MetzMetz1PSGParis Saint Germain2
  • LilleLille2ReimsReims1
  • MonacoMonaco3Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1
  • MontpellierMontpellier3BordeauxBordeaux3
  • NantesNantes3BrestBrest1
  • RennesRennes6ClermontClermont0
  • AngersAngers0MarseilleMarseille0
  • LensLens0StrasbourgStrasbourg1
  • LorientLorient1NiceNice0
  • LyonLyon3TroyesTroyes1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG77002071321
2Marseille6420125714
3Angers7331106412
4Lens7331118312
5Lorient733187112
6Lyon73221211111
7Nice6321123910
8Nantes7313107310
9Strasbourg73131111010
10Montpellier7232151329
11Clermont72321016-69
12Rennes72239818
13Monaco7223810-28
14Lille7223913-48
15Reims714278-17
16Bordeaux71331016-66
17Troyes7124711-45
18Brest7043814-64
19Saint-Étienne7034714-73
20Metz7034715-83
View full French Ligue 1 table

