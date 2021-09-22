Match ends, Spezia 2, Juventus 3.
Juventus produced a second-half fightback to earn their first Serie A victory of the season against Spezia.
Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt scored the winner from a corner six minutes after Federico Chiesa's equaliser.
Spezia had produced their own comeback from a goal down through Emmanuel Gyasi and Janis Antiste, after Moise Kean's low strike into the bottom corner gave Juventus a 28th-minute lead.
Victory moves Massimiliano Allegri's side up to 12th in the table.
Manager Allegri billed the match as a "relegation six-pointer" after two points from four matches had left Juventus in the bottom three.
Having failed to win any of their first four games for only the fourth time in the club's history, Kean's first Juventus goal since rejoining from Everton in August temporarily relieved some of the pressure on the visitors.
But Gyasi levelled with a looping strike five minutes later and, after a couple of good saves by goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet from Paolo Dybala at the end of the first half, Antiste's deflected shot threatened to extend Juve's miserable start.
Chiesa, rewarded for his persistence as the ball broke kindly for his goal, led the Juventus fightback and De Ligt stabbed home with 18 minutes remaining before a nervous-looking Juventus held on for a valuable first three points of the campaign.
Line-ups
Spezia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Zoet
- 27Amian
- 15Hristov
- 43NikolaouBooked at 85mins
- 20Bastoni
- 21Ferrer
- 6BourabiaSubstituted forSalaat 77'minutes
- 10VerdeSubstituted forManajat 77'minutes
- 25MaggioreSubstituted forSalcedo Moraat 85'minutes
- 11Gyasi
- 22AntisteSubstituted forNzolaat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7Sala
- 9Manaj
- 14Kiwior
- 17Podgoreanu
- 18Nzola
- 29Salcedo Mora
- 40Zovko
- 44Strelec
- 77Bertola
- 94Provedel
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 2De SciglioSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 45'minutes
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 84'minutes
- 14McKennie
- 30BentancurSubstituted forLocatelliat 45'minutes
- 25RabiotSubstituted forBernardeschiat 67'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 18KeanSubstituted forMorataat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 12Lobo Silva
- 17Pellegrini
- 20Bernardeschi
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 27Locatelli
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
- Referee:
- Gianluca Aureliano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away15
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spezia 2, Juventus 3.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kelvin Amian (Spezia).
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jacopo Sala.
Booking
M'Bala Nzola (Spezia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by M'Bala Nzola (Spezia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Manuel Locatelli.
Booking
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).
Post update
Dimitrios Nikolaou (Spezia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelvin Amian (Spezia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Simone Bastoni with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Federico Bernardeschi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Simone Bastoni with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Spezia. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Substitution
Substitution, Spezia. Eddie Salcedo replaces Giulio Maggiore.
Booking
Dimitrios Nikolaou (Spezia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dimitrios Nikolaou (Spezia).
