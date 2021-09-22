Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca: Marco Asensio hat-trick and Karim Benzema double in emphatic win

Marco Asensio
Marco Asensio joined Real Madrid from Mallorca

Marco Asensio scored a superb hat-trick as Real Madrid reclaimed top spot in La Liga with an emphatic victory over Mallorca at the Bernabeu.

Asensio scored twice in five first-half minutes - either side of Lee Kang-in's well-taken response for the visitors.

The Spaniard found the bottom corner to make it 4-1 10 minutes after half-time.

Karim Benzema had opened the scoring after three minutes and added a late fifth for Real, before Isco completed a 6-1 rout with six minutes remaining.

Atletico Madrid had moved top following a 2-1 win against Getafe on Tuesday and now sit two points behind Carlo Ancelotti's side - with both teams unbeaten after six games.

A slip by defender Josep Antoni Gaya Martinez allowed the in-form Benzema to get Real off to the perfect start.

Asensio - who left Mallorca for Real in 2015 - doubled the advantage when Vinicius Junior's cut-back was pushed into his path by the goalkeeper, and he then further extended Real's advantage, finishing from a couple of Benzema assists for his second and third goals.

Benzema made it eight goals and seven assists in La Liga this season with a deflected second goal of the night, before Vinicius teed up substitute Isco to round off an impressive display by the hosts.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 6NachoBooked at 67minsSubstituted forSantosat 80'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 72'minutes
  • 25CamavingaSubstituted forBlancoat 60'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 21RodrygoBooked at 47minsSubstituted forVázquezat 72'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 80'minutes
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Casemiro
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 27Blanco
  • 40Fuidias
  • 43Santos

Mallorca

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Reina
  • 2Sastre
  • 24Valjent
  • 29Gayá MartinezSubstituted forCostaat 59'minutes
  • 3Oliván
  • 16Battaglia
  • 6FebasSubstituted forSánchezat 59'minutes
  • 17KuboSubstituted forMohammedat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 19Lee
  • 11LagoSubstituted forMboulaat 76'minutes
  • 25HoppeSubstituted forPratsat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Mboula
  • 8Sevilla
  • 9Prats
  • 10Sánchez
  • 12Mohammed
  • 13Greif
  • 14Rodríguez Vázquez
  • 18Costa
  • 23Ndiaye
  • 26Niño
  • 28Carmona
  • 33García
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas
Attendance:
20,113

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamMallorca
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home18
Away17
Shots on Target
Home12
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 6, Mallorca 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 6, Mallorca 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Brian Oliván (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lee Kang-In (Mallorca).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Kang-In.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Blanco (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdón Prats.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Santos with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isco with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 6, Mallorca 1. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 22nd September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65102181316
2Atl Madrid642095414
3Sevilla532082611
4Valencia6312117410
5Rayo Vallecano6312106410
6Real Sociedad531164210
7Ath Bilbao62315329
8Barcelona42208538
9Osasuna52216608
10Mallorca622249-58
11Villarreal51406337
12Real Betis51316606
13Espanyol613245-16
14Elche613247-36
15Cádiz512268-25
16Levante604269-34
17Celta Vigo6114610-44
18Granada503238-53
19Getafe6006210-80
20Alavés5005111-100
View full Spanish La Liga table

