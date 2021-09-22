Match ends, Real Madrid 6, Mallorca 1.
Marco Asensio scored a superb hat-trick as Real Madrid reclaimed top spot in La Liga with an emphatic victory over Mallorca at the Bernabeu.
Asensio scored twice in five first-half minutes - either side of Lee Kang-in's well-taken response for the visitors.
The Spaniard found the bottom corner to make it 4-1 10 minutes after half-time.
Karim Benzema had opened the scoring after three minutes and added a late fifth for Real, before Isco completed a 6-1 rout with six minutes remaining.
Atletico Madrid had moved top following a 2-1 win against Getafe on Tuesday and now sit two points behind Carlo Ancelotti's side - with both teams unbeaten after six games.
A slip by defender Josep Antoni Gaya Martinez allowed the in-form Benzema to get Real off to the perfect start.
Asensio - who left Mallorca for Real in 2015 - doubled the advantage when Vinicius Junior's cut-back was pushed into his path by the goalkeeper, and he then further extended Real's advantage, finishing from a couple of Benzema assists for his second and third goals.
Benzema made it eight goals and seven assists in La Liga this season with a deflected second goal of the night, before Vinicius teed up substitute Isco to round off an impressive display by the hosts.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 6NachoBooked at 67minsSubstituted forSantosat 80'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 35Gutiérrez
- 11AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 72'minutes
- 25CamavingaSubstituted forBlancoat 60'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 21RodrygoBooked at 47minsSubstituted forVázquezat 72'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 80'minutes
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 14Casemiro
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 27Blanco
- 40Fuidias
- 43Santos
Mallorca
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Reina
- 2Sastre
- 24Valjent
- 29Gayá MartinezSubstituted forCostaat 59'minutes
- 3Oliván
- 16Battaglia
- 6FebasSubstituted forSánchezat 59'minutes
- 17KuboSubstituted forMohammedat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
- 19Lee
- 11LagoSubstituted forMboulaat 76'minutes
- 25HoppeSubstituted forPratsat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mboula
- 8Sevilla
- 9Prats
- 10Sánchez
- 12Mohammed
- 13Greif
- 14Rodríguez Vázquez
- 18Costa
- 23Ndiaye
- 26Niño
- 28Carmona
- 33García
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
- Attendance:
- 20,113
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 6, Mallorca 1.
Post update
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Post update
Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).
Post update
Brian Oliván (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Kang-In (Mallorca).
Post update
Attempt saved. Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Kang-In.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Blanco (Real Madrid).
Post update
Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Attempt saved. Antonio Sánchez (Mallorca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdón Prats.
Post update
Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Santos with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isco with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).
Post update
Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 6, Mallorca 1. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Post update
Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.