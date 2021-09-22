Real Madrid v Mallorca

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Mallorca 1. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Hoppe.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 6Nacho
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 35Gutiérrez
- 11Asensio
- 25Camavinga
- 15Valverde
- 21Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 14Casemiro
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 27Blanco
- 40Fuidias
- 43Santos
Mallorca
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Reina
- 2Sastre
- 24Valjent
- 29Gayá Martinez
- 3Oliván
- 16Battaglia
- 6Febas
- 17Kubo
- 19Lee
- 11Lago
- 25Hoppe
Substitutes
- 7Mboula
- 8Sevilla
- 9Prats
- 10Sánchez
- 12Mohammed
- 13Greif
- 14Rodríguez Vázquez
- 18Costa
- 23Ndiaye
- 26Niño
- 28Carmona
- 33García
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Mallorca 0. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lago Junior (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lee Kang-In with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lago Junior (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix Febas with a through ball.
Post update
Aleix Febas (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Joan Sastre (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca).
Post update
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Brian Oliván (Mallorca).
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Josep Gayá.
Post update
Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brian Oliván.
Post update
Lago Junior (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.