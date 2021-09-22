Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid3MallorcaMallorca1

Real Madrid v Mallorca

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 6Nacho
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 11Asensio
  • 25Camavinga
  • 15Valverde
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Casemiro
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 27Blanco
  • 40Fuidias
  • 43Santos

Mallorca

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Reina
  • 2Sastre
  • 24Valjent
  • 29Gayá Martinez
  • 3Oliván
  • 16Battaglia
  • 6Febas
  • 17Kubo
  • 19Lee
  • 11Lago
  • 25Hoppe

Substitutes

  • 7Mboula
  • 8Sevilla
  • 9Prats
  • 10Sánchez
  • 12Mohammed
  • 13Greif
  • 14Rodríguez Vázquez
  • 18Costa
  • 23Ndiaye
  • 26Niño
  • 28Carmona
  • 33García
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamMallorca
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Mallorca 1. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Hoppe.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Mallorca 0. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lago Junior (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lee Kang-In with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lago Junior (Mallorca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleix Febas with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Aleix Febas (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Rodrigo Battaglia (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Joan Sastre (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca).

  15. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Brian Oliván (Mallorca).

  17. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Josep Gayá.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brian Oliván.

  20. Post update

    Lago Junior (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 22nd September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6510178916
2Atl Madrid642095414
3Sevilla532082611
4Valencia6312117410
5Rayo Vallecano6312106410
6Real Sociedad531164210
7Ath Bilbao62315329
8Barcelona42208538
9Osasuna52216608
10Mallorca622245-18
11Elche61414407
12Real Betis51316606
13Espanyol613245-16
14Villarreal50503305
15Cádiz512268-25
16Levante604269-34
17Celta Vigo6114610-44
18Granada503238-53
19Getafe6006210-80
20Alavés5005111-100
View full Spanish La Liga table

