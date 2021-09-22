Last updated on .From the section Football

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba helped France win the World Cup in 2018

The Premier League could have a seven-week mid-season break in 2022-23 to accommodate the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

At a meeting on Wednesday, it was proposed the next campaign would stop after the weekend of November 12 before fixtures resumed again on 26 December.

The season is also set to begin a week earlier than normal on 6 August and finish a week later on 28 May.

That would therefore push both the Champions League and FA Cup finals into June.

The clubs were shown an outline calendar at a shareholders' meeting.

The World Cup runs from 21 November to 18 December and global governing body Fifa has already stipulated that players must be released on 14 November.

That would have taken out seven rounds of Premier League games and the final two Champions League group stages matches from this season's calendar.

It is understood Uefa is planning to complete the group stage of next season's competition before the World Cup, which will create heavier fixture congestion. It would be similar to that experienced last term, which started late because of the effects of the shutdown in 2019-20.

The Qatar World Cup is being staged in November and December because temperatures can reach up to 50C in the summer months.