Transfer rumours: De Ligt, Karius, Martinez, Rudiger, Asensio, Lacazette
Last updated on .From the section Football
Chelsea want to sign Juventus and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (Mirror)
FC Basel are considering a move for Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius, 28. (Bild - in German)
Barcelona would have to pay 1.8m euros (£1.5m) to release managerial target Roberto Martinez from the 48-year-old Spaniard's contract with the Belgium national team. (Sport - in Spanish)
But Martinez has played down reports linking him with the job as a potential replacement for under-fire Dutchman Ronald Koeman, 58. (Eurosport)
Bayern Munich are interested in signing Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, but the 28-year-old wants to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. (Bild - in German)
Liverpool are keeping an eye on 25-year-old Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Arsenal and France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, has no desire to sign a new contract at the club. His current deal expires at the end of the season. (Le10 Sport - in French)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted that England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 25, has to impress him to salvage his Blues career. (Express)
Manchester City have rejected a £15m bid from Borussia Dortmund for English striker Liam Delap, 18. (Football Insider)
Arsenal and AC Milan are interested in signing Club Bruges' Dutch winger Noa Lang, 22. (Express)
Barcelona scouts have watched Brighton's 20-year-old English goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who is currently on loan at Walsall. (Mirror)
