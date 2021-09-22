Last updated on .From the section Football

Chelsea want to sign Juventus and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (Mirror) external-link

FC Basel are considering a move for Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius, 28. (Bild - in German) external-link

Barcelona would have to pay 1.8m euros (£1.5m) to release managerial target Roberto Martinez from the 48-year-old Spaniard's contract with the Belgium national team. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

But Martinez has played down reports linking him with the job as a potential replacement for under-fire Dutchman Ronald Koeman, 58. (Eurosport) external-link

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, but the 28-year-old wants to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. (Bild - in German) external-link

Liverpool are keeping an eye on 25-year-old Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal and France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, has no desire to sign a new contract at the club. His current deal expires at the end of the season. (Le10 Sport - in French) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted that England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 25, has to impress him to salvage his Blues career. (Express) external-link

Manchester City have rejected a £15m bid from Borussia Dortmund for English striker Liam Delap, 18. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal and AC Milan are interested in signing Club Bruges' Dutch winger Noa Lang, 22. (Express) external-link

Barcelona scouts have watched Brighton's 20-year-old English goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who is currently on loan at Walsall. (Mirror) external-link