Scotland Under-21s: Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey returns for Denmark match
|European Under-21 Championship qualifier: Scotland v Denmark
|Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 7 October Kick-off: 19:05 BST
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & BBC Sport website
Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey could gain his first Scotland Under-21 cap at his former home ground next month after being recalled to Scot Gemmill's squad.
The ex-Hearts defender was last called up to the U21 set-up just under a year ago, but pulled out due to injury.
The 19-year-old scored his first goal for the Serie A club on Tuesday in a 2-2 draw with Genoa.
Gemmill's side started their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw in Turkey last month.
Hickey is joined by Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay, Hibernian's Josh Doig and Celtic duo Adam Montgomery and Stephen Welsh in the 22-man squad for the clash against Denmark at Tynecastle on 7 October.
Scotland U21 squad:
Goalkeepers: Brian Kinnear (West Ham United); Ross Sinclair (St Johnstone); Cieran Slicker (Manchester City)
Defenders: Harrison Ashby (West Ham United); Tom Clayton (Liverpool); Josh Doig (Hibernian); Aaron Hickey (Bologna); Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle); Adam Montgomery (Celtic); Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen); Stephen Welsh (Celtic)
Midfielders: Scott Banks (Crystal Palace); Jack Burroughs (Ross County); Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City); Scott High (Huddersfield Town); Stephen Kelly (Rangers); Marc Leonard (Brighton & Hove Albion); Ben Williamson (Livingston)
Forwards: Kai Kennedy (Dunfermline Athletic); Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon); Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone); James Scott (Hibernian); Jack Stretton (Derby County)