Teeanger Aaron Hickey (right) scored his first Bologna goal in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Genoa

European Under-21 Championship qualifier: Scotland v Denmark Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 7 October Kick-off: 19:05 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & BBC Sport website

Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey could gain his first Scotland Under-21 cap at his former home ground next month after being recalled to Scot Gemmill's squad.

The ex-Hearts defender was last called up to the U21 set-up just under a year ago, but pulled out due to injury.

The 19-year-old scored his first goal for the Serie A club on Tuesday in a 2-2 draw with Genoa.

Gemmill's side started their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw in Turkey last month.

Hickey is joined by Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay, Hibernian's Josh Doig and Celtic duo Adam Montgomery and Stephen Welsh in the 22-man squad for the clash against Denmark at Tynecastle on 7 October.

BBC Scotland will be broadcasting all of the Scotland U21 qualifying matches.

Scotland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Kinnear (West Ham United); Ross Sinclair (St Johnstone); Cieran Slicker (Manchester City)

Defenders: Harrison Ashby (West Ham United); Tom Clayton (Liverpool); Josh Doig (Hibernian); Aaron Hickey (Bologna); Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle); Adam Montgomery (Celtic); Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen); Stephen Welsh (Celtic)

Midfielders: Scott Banks (Crystal Palace); Jack Burroughs (Ross County); Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City); Scott High (Huddersfield Town); Stephen Kelly (Rangers); Marc Leonard (Brighton & Hove Albion); Ben Williamson (Livingston)

Forwards: Kai Kennedy (Dunfermline Athletic); Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon); Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone); James Scott (Hibernian); Jack Stretton (Derby County)