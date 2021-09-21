Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jersey Bulls have won 42 of their 45 competitive matches since they were formed in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says his side are "dreaming" of keeping their FA Cup run going longer after reaching the third qualifying round.

The islanders beat Sutton Common Rovers 3-2 in a replay on Tuesday.

Ryan Dacres-Smith gave Sutton a 25th-minute lead, but Jake Prince and Luke Campbell put Jersey ahead at half-time.

Top scorer Sol Solomon made it 3-1 after 75 minutes, but Brendan Murphy-McVey pulled one back two minutes later to ensure a nervy finish.

The ninth-tier Bulls will now host eighth-tier Chertsey Town in the third qualifying round on Saturday, 2 October.

Having drawn 2-2 in London on Saturday the game was again played in the capital after logistics meant eighth-tier Sutton Common Rovers were unable to travel to the island at short notice.

"It's fantastic," Bulls manager Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I don't ever remember being involved in a game like that where the lads have had to work so hard in that last 20 minutes to see it through,.

"It's the reason the Bulls were formed, to have these sorts of challenges, but they've been fantastic and it's a brilliant result for them."

It is Jersey's first season in the FA Cup, having been promoted to the ninth tier of English football in the summer after a restructure of the lower leagues.

The club, which was formed in 2019, began in the extra preliminary round and have now scored 24 goals in five matches to be the competition's top-scorers.

The victory means they have won at least £10,069 in prize money and are just one game away from a potential tie against a National League team in the fourth and final qualifying round.

"It'll be a huge game, like today we knew was a huge game with the carrot of the next round, and we're going to have exactly the same a week on Saturday," added Freeman.

"There's some big teams in the National League. You'd like to get a Wrexham, a Notts County, a Grimsby.

"A friend of a lot of the players Cav Miley plays at Eastleigh, it would be brilliant to see him back in Jersey, so we can dream that maybe something could happen."