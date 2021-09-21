Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Assistant manager Gary McAllister calls on Rangers to show "more devilment, oomph and belief" after a stuttering start to the season. (Sun) external-link

Rangers could face Europa League hosts Sparta Prague in a stadium full of youngsters later this month after the Czech club were given special permission to accommodate young fans in their ground. Sparta had been subject to a Uefa ban that ruled they must play home games without supporters following a racist incident earlier this season. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic have appointed former Greenock Morton manager Anton McElhone as head of sports science. (Sun) external-link

Captain Callum McGregor has been "a huge miss" for Celtic of late, says the club's former midfielder Stiliyan Petrov. (Record) external-link

And Petrov has backed another midfielder, James McCarthy, to overcome a slow start to his Celtic career and be an asset to the team. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic were keen to keep Scott Brown this summer, says his Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass. (Sun) external-link

Glass believes the Dons' recent scoring woes are eminently fixable. (Evening Express - subscriptoin required) external-link

Dundee boss James McPake backs Leigh Griffiths to fire the Dens Park side to Hampden in their League Cup quarter-final against holders St Johnstone. (Record) external-link

McPake will make a late decision over whether Dundee captain Charlie Adam and Ryan Sweeney face Saints on Wednesday. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark aims to provide more cup heroics after last season's double success. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United attacker Ilmari Niskanen hopes to emulate Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, whom he used to face in Finnish football. (Record) external-link