Premier League and Championship clubs invited to trial safe standing

Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City have installed rail seating at Etihad Stadium which can be converted to standing areas
Premier League and Championship clubs have been asked for expressions of interest to pilot safe standing areas this season.

Clubs have until 6 October to submit an application to the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA).

"If approved, they will be able to offer licensed standing areas from 1 January 2022," said the SGSA.

Since 1994, first and second-tier grounds in England and Wales have been required to be all-seaters by law.

Standing in English football's top two divisions was outlawed following recommendations made in the Taylor Report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

In recent seasons, campaigners have called for standing to be allowed in grounds once again. Barrier seating has been developed to provide seats which can also be converted to standing areas.

In 2018, new guidance from the SGSA, the body in charge of ground safety, allowed the use of rail seats.

The Conservatives promised to work towards the introduction of safe standing areas in their 2019 general election manifesto and, if the initial trials prove successful, legislation could be introduced for all stadiums in England's top two divisions within the next few years.

The SGSA said the announcement of the pilot scheme "starts the legal process needed for clubs to offer licensed standing areas from 1 January".

"We have been clear that we will work with fans and clubs towards introducing safe standing at football grounds providing there was evidence that installing seating with barriers would have a positive impact on crowd safety," said UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston.

"With independent research now complete, and capacity crowds back at grounds across the country, now is the right time to make progress."

Premier League clubs Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves have all had rail seating installed at their grounds.

Manchester United and Wolves are likely to apply for the safe standing scheme.

The criteria for clubs

Clubs that want to take part in the scheme need to fulfil a number of criteria which the SGSA says includes:

  • Having seats with barriers/independent barriers - which must be in both home and away sections
  • Fans must be able to sit or stand in the licensed area
  • Seats cannot be locked in the 'up' or 'down' position and there must be one seat/space per person
  • The licensed standing areas must not impact the viewing standards of other fans, including disabled fans
  • There must be a code of conduct in place for fans in the licensed standing area

The Football Supporters' Association (FSA) welcomed a move which it said ends "an FSA-led safe standing campaign that has lasted more than three decades".

It added: "There is a tradition of fans standing at games as it increases choice, improves atmospheres and ensures supporter safety when hosted in properly managed and licensed standing areas."

Pete Daykin, the co-ordinator of the FSA's safe standing campaign said: "It brings to an end a farcical situation in which fans at every ground continue to stand in their thousands - often to the detriment of those who can't or don't want to stand behind them - but that clubs can't officially recognise or tackle in a constructive, proactive way."

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by ade65, today at 13:21

    Does this create a problem if introduced mid-season? There will be people who want, or need, to sit who may suddenly find they are in a redesignated standing area and can't see the match.

  • Comment posted by atom1979, today at 13:17

    Is this to boost capacity/revenue?

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 13:17

    As long as it's a safe environment then no issues. To be fair a lot of people already stand anyway.

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 13:11

    Standing has of course never been inherently unsafe, poor ground structures, crowd management and fences mostly being to blame, so this is good, but given the standing area is essentially still seating but with a rail built in, so takes up the same space in the ground, it'll be interesting to see whether clubs reduce prices for standing.

  • Comment posted by Global Yawning, today at 13:10

    Long time overdue and will finally gives fans the choice. Fans, particularly the away contingent, have always stood even in all seated stadiums, which is significantly more dangerous.

    Unfortunately, the police have been the ones putting the stoppers on this (largely due to their incompetence at Hillsborough) despite European clubs having successfully adopted it for years.

  • Comment posted by Chippo, today at 13:08

    Surely you will still have to stand in an allocated space, same as a seat so how will that help the atmosphere? There is no way you will be able to stand where you like on a first come first served basis or am I missing something?

    • Reply posted by Global Yawning, today at 13:12

      Global Yawning replied:
      Away fans have always stood, even in their allocated seating space. You have to experience it to appreciate the difference, but standing does make a difference.

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 13:08

    Finally. Watching football without safe standing is like going an all-seated gig. Yeah, you still get the performance and what you signed up for, but it's just nowhere near as fun

  • Comment posted by Rob L, today at 13:08

    It will be interesting to see how this is implemented. How can fans be expected to be able to sit down as well in the licensed and not have their view affected? I also suspect that if sitting has to be an option the ticket prices will be unchanged too?

    • Reply posted by MarktheHorn, today at 13:14

      MarktheHorn replied:
      There will be different areas for standing and sitting.

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 13:07

    Let’s see how many comments are predictable, using the words or variations of Man City & Etihad.

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 13:14

      BBC123 replied:
      Doubt the Etihad will get mentioned much. The Emptihad might though!

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 13:07

    Brings the atmosphere back to the lovely game

  • Comment posted by colt seavers, today at 13:06

    You can have a lie down in the emptihad without any fear at all of being trampled on.

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 13:05

    Anyone that has been to a match knows that people will stand regardless. Now it's great that people who want to do that can have their dedicated area and anyone who wants to sit can enjoy the game without the worry of standees.

  • Comment posted by lee, today at 13:04

    I wonder how many clubs will take this option up?

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 13:03

    Long overdue and something thousands of us do already without issue (but for a grazed shin every now and then). Best thing about this is the moaners can go into their boring section and stop complaining about people standing up.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 13:03

    Sounds sensible, I've been impressed and surprised with attendances at the Riverside this year (not full of course, but given recent seasons performances I was expecting a half-empty ground!) and giving fans the option to stand definitely helps with the atmosphere.

    Speaking of attendances... Gotta love Man City's continued and hopeful dedication to the mantra of "build it and they will come".

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 13:05

      TheMiller replied:
      Boro at times get around 15k at Riverside in the second division - I went to Maine Road in the third division and regularly saw 30k. This no fans nonsense is an armchair fan, glory supporter fallacy.

  • Comment posted by GangsterofLove, today at 13:02

    About time.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 13:04

      TheMiller replied:
      Hopefully enough space for fans to take the knee before kick off as well!

  • Comment posted by I assure you its much more serious than that, today at 12:59

    Should work in this modern era

