DerbyDerby County1ReadingReading0

Derby County 1-0 Reading: Craig Forsyth winner puts Rams back into positive points

From the section Championship

Craig Forsyth
Derby's Craig Forsyth scored for the first time in more than five years

Craig Forsyth's first-half winner sank in-form Reading and sent Derby County's points tally back into positive numbers after their 12-point deduction.

Jason Knight whipped in a cross to the back post where left-back Forsyth floated a header which dropped into the far corner.

Debutant Rams goalkeeper Ryan Allsop made a super stop to turn John Swift's powerful strike over the bar and deny the Royals an equaliser after the break.

The hosts, who are still five points adrift at the bottom of the Championship, wasted a raft of chances to wrap up the game and almost paid for it late on when Reading's Josh Laurent sent a free header inches wide.

The visitors arrived on the back of three straight wins, but Derby deserved their third victory of the season after another spirited display. They move to within seven points of safety following the double blow of administration and a hefty points deduction a week ago.

They edged the first half, Tom Lawrence forcing Luke Southwood to save at full stretch early on, while Knight made the most of his recall, one of manager Wayne Rooney's four changes.

His cross set up Forsyth's first goal since August 2016, before his surging run late in the half gave Lawrence a good chance to double the lead which was spurned.

Allsop also impressed, palming away a powerful shot from Royals full-back Baba Rahman and then making a double save just before the break from Tom Dele-Bashiru and leading scorer Swift.

Knight's teasing ball across the six-yard box was cleared as Derby continued to see chances go begging in the second half, but they held on against a disappointing Reading.

Rooney's side remain unbeaten at home this season, but Reading dropped a place to 11th after their fourth defeat in five matches on the road.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney told BBC Radio Derby:

"Obviously with some staff members losing their jobs yesterday it was a very tough day for everyone, but full credit goes to the players.

"I thought their performance in the first half was very good, and we created chances.

"The second half was a different type of performance, but a very good performance in terms of how we defended the box. They had one good chance late on, so I think we deserved to win."

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic:

"Overall, we put in a solid performance, except on one occasion when we conceded the goal.

"We played with a lot of confidence and creation in the final third but, unfortunately, all the shots that we had on goal did not end up in the net.

"But we did put all our energy, resources and strength into the game and there were a lot of positives except for the result.

"We now have the chance to turn things around on Saturday before the international break will give us a chance to rest and recover."

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Allsop
  • 2ByrneBooked at 59mins
  • 16StearmanBooked at 16mins
  • 33Davies
  • 3Forsyth
  • 8Bird
  • 4ShinnieBooked at 74mins
  • 38KnightSubstituted forBuchananat 81'minutes
  • 11MorrisonSubstituted forWilliamsat 90+4'minutes
  • 10LawrenceBooked at 90mins
  • 9BaldockSubstituted forStrettonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Marshall
  • 7Józwiak
  • 17Sibley
  • 26Buchanan
  • 34Stretton
  • 35Watson
  • 43Williams

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 16TetekSubstituted forDannat 76'minutes
  • 17Yiadom
  • 28Laurent
  • 21Baba
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 7HalilovicSubstituted forClarkeat 63'minutes
  • 10Swift
  • 14Ejaria
  • 47PuscasSubstituted forHoilettat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 23Hoilett
  • 24Dann
  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 35Ehibhationham
  • 38Stickland
  • 39Clarke
  • 41Bristow
Referee:
John Busby

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamReading
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Derby County 1, Reading 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Reading 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Dylan Williams replaces Ravel Morrison.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ravel Morrison (Derby County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.

  5. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ravel Morrison (Derby County).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ovie Ejaria following a set piece situation.

  8. Booking

    Tom Lawrence (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    David Junior Hoilett (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lee Buchanan (Derby County).

  11. Post update

    Foul by John Swift (Reading).

  12. Post update

    Max Bird (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Laurent (Reading) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ovie Ejaria.

  14. Post update

    David Junior Hoilett (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Craig Forsyth (Derby County).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Stretton.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Drinkwater (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Swift.

  18. Post update

    Josh Laurent (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Craig Forsyth (Derby County).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Lee Buchanan replaces Jason Knight.

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 23:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AndSleep, today at 23:13

    Come on EFL. Ht us with your best shot. We're staying up and there ain't a damn thing you can do about it.

    #****THEEFL
    #DTID
    #COYR

  • Comment posted by Roland_munch, today at 22:48

    Derby down to the just the real hardcore for fans at pride park now and it’s making for a very positive atmosphere despite the mess we’re in. Big well done to both sets of players tonight as well as the derby fans. Very enjoyable game to watch

  • Comment posted by U17533706, today at 22:37

    Defence still looks poor without any proper centre-backs, although Laurent was immense (really unlucky with the goal). Not sure trying to walk it in is the always the best strategy. Derby's keeper did well with several shots, so it's disappointing not to even get a point.
    Still, Cardiff up next, so hopefully back to winning ways...

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:31

    I know Rooney gets a lot of stick, but there is one thing people can’t accuse him of & that is showing commitment & determination to this job. Not to mention getting the players to work their socks off & play for the badge. Probably get thrashed in their next game now I have written this! 😂😂 No, but we’ll played Derby.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 22:19

    Best of luck to Derby. And also nice of the BBC to fully downgrade the EFL to below women’s football - nice to see my license fee well spent!

    • Reply posted by Blackhawk87, today at 22:32

      Blackhawk87 replied:
      Well said 30000 attendance and im looking for Derby after Doncaster Belles.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:19

    Well well
    Once again Waylon told ya Reading would be the team to put WRDC back into the points
    Make them stay up there, that’ll learn em
    Been a good week for Waylon
    WRDC went to minus
    Won myself another large wager
    Got all my cars filled with fuel even the ones in storage
    Money to money
    But then every week is a good one for Waylon
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by Jack Army, today at 22:49

      Jack Army replied:
      No one cares about you

  • Comment posted by Rumplestiltskin, today at 22:15

    Respect to the players, fans and Rooney

  • Comment posted by neil, today at 22:15

    Great result but who is Josh Knight?

  • Comment posted by steveh, today at 22:13

    It's a ggod result... A start.

    We could have done without that away win by the reds

  • Comment posted by NFFC2013, today at 22:13

    Fair play Rooney, and this if coming from a Forest fan..

  • Comment posted by Luciano 666, today at 22:09

    Good result keep it going.

  • Comment posted by kneesupBillyD, today at 22:07

    Are the EFL telling refs to try and relegate us? Hardly a decision in our favour over the 90 minutes. Have to say Rooney is doing a remarkable job with a bunch of kids and pensioners.

    • Reply posted by nswjmxzm, today at 22:11

      nswjmxzm replied:
      We said the same thing, reading handball he gives nothing then he gives Reading a free kick for what looked a perfectly good tackle

  • Comment posted by Yorks white, today at 22:07

    -8 again soon

    • Reply posted by Roger, today at 22:12

      Roger replied:
      You can't let it go can you 😀😃

  • Comment posted by bthd5x72, today at 22:04

    I’m so proud of derby they stay positive well done please continue we can beat relegation coyr!!

  • Comment posted by __, today at 21:52

    Why do we play amazing one week and woeful the next :(

  • Comment posted by Simply Ted, today at 21:50

    Great result for Derby, keep it up

  • Comment posted by matt13, today at 21:49

    COYR

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 21:47

    Rooooney

