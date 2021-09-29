Championship
FulhamFulham3SwanseaSwansea City1

Fulham 3-1 Swansea City: Aleksandar Mitrovic hat-trick sees off Swans

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments26

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates his opening goal as Ben Cabango's legitimate claim for offside is ignored
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates his opening goal as Ben Cabango's legitimate claim for offside is ignored

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a first-half hat-trick as Fulham beat Swansea City 3-1 to climb to third in the Championship.

Mitrovic made it 10 goals in nine club games in 2021-22 as Fulham ruthlessly exposed Swansea's deficiencies.

Marco Silva's team eased to a first victory in three league outings despite Jamie Paterson pulling one back for a Swansea side who had their moments.

A first defeat in five second-tier games leaves the Welsh club in 19th.

Swansea passed the ball with purpose in spells, but defensive vulnerability was an issue from the outset and Fulham took advantage.

Harry Wilson had already seen a penalty appeal turned down by the time Mitrovic began leaving his imprint on the game.

Swansea half-cleared a Neeskens Kebano cross, but Tim Ream headed the ball back into the penalty area and Mitrovic turned Kyle Naughton before guiding a low shot beyond Ben Hamer.

The goal should have been ruled out as Mitrovic was half a yard offside, but there was nothing dubious about his second other than Swansea's defending.

Ben Cabango's pass was picked off by Joe Bryan, who sent Kebano surging down the left before the winger's low cross was scuffed into the bottom corner by Mitrovic from close range.

There were further Fulham chances, with Mitrovic heading straight at Hamer and Bobby Decordova-Reid firing wastefully over, before Swansea pulled one back.

Joel Piroe's measured through ball sent Paterson into space, and he coolly cut back onto his right foot to leave Denis Odoi and home keeper Paulo Gazzaniga helpless as he curled a shot inside the far post.

Jamie Paterson shows composure to claim his third goal since joining Swansea
Jamie Paterson shows composure to claim his third goal since joining Swansea

Yet Fulham swiftly re-established their two-goal advantage as a rapid counter-attack ended with Odoi crossing for Mitrovic to claim his third goal of the night - and his 52nd in 92 appearances at this level - with a clinical near-post finish.

Swansea had kept four clean sheets in five league games before this, but had no answer to a Fulham side who are the Championship's top scorers after 10 games.

Russell Martin's team should have had a second goal of their own early in the second half only for Flynn Downes to lift over from 12 yards after fine work from Ethan Laird, who then saw an effort of his own deflect onto the crossbar.

Fulham might have claimed a fourth goal when Odoi's effort was saved by Hamer, but by then the points were sealed.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva said: "For Mitro (Mitrovic) to score three goals means he had a very good night, but the way we put the ball for him to score - every striker in the world cannot score goals if the team doesn't produce for him. We did so well for him to score.

"Sometimes strikers have three or four chances and score three goals, last game he scored once and had clear chances to score more. It's the life of strikers. It was good to see him scoring three goals tonight because it was good for him and for the team.

"In the first hlaf we did so well. We had some fantastic moments. Our offensive organisation and our offensive transition - we had two fantastic moments on the counter-attack.

"The way we built our attacks was really good. Without the ball we had good organisation although we must do better with the position of our midfielders when we concede the goal."

Swansea head coach Russell Martin told BBC Sport Wales: "I thought we were great. I am really proud of the players - we went toe to toe with the best side in the division.

"They have a guy who is in really hot form and is one of the best strikers in the division. That's why he gets paid a lot of money, to do what he does.

"But let's put into perspective. They spent on one player pretty much our whole playing budget for the season.

"We were up against it, but we came her with courage, real bravery, and I liked so much about it. I am disappointed to lose but I am really proud of the way the players approached it."

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 4Odoi
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23BryanSubstituted forMawsonat 56'minutes
  • 24Seri
  • 6Reed
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forCavaleiroat 71'minutes
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 7Kebano
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 3Hector
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 20Quina
  • 25Onomah
  • 26Mawson

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Hamer
  • 5CabangoBooked at 23mins
  • 26Naughton
  • 3Manning
  • 27Laird
  • 4DownesSubstituted forCullenat 68'minutes
  • 8Grimes
  • 24BidwellSubstituted forLatibeaudiereat 74'minutes
  • 10NtchamSubstituted forSmithat 32'minutes
  • 12Paterson
  • 17Piroe

Substitutes

  • 1Benda
  • 6Fulton
  • 7Smith
  • 16Cooper
  • 20Cullen
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 28Walsh
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
16,113

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 3, Swansea City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 3, Swansea City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Grimes with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City).

  6. Post update

    Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ben Cabango.

  11. Post update

    Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham).

  13. Post update

    Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tosin Adarabioyo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ethan Laird (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Cullen.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Cullen.

  18. Post update

    Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Jamie Paterson tries a through ball, but Joël Piroe is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by TheTruthHurts, today at 22:36

    Fulham didn’t need to move through the gears tonight. Typical swansea, all show no result

    • Reply posted by Jack Army, today at 22:41

      Jack Army replied:
      You mean we didn’t bend over and just take it, like you lot of bottlers? Nine goals conceded in two games, hilarious.

  • Comment posted by Apoplectic, today at 22:28

    Just come back from the game. Fulham fan but Swansea impressive. Mitrovic the difference. Great goal by Paterson.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:24

    Thank you Fulham
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by BG, today at 22:17

    Fulham's first two goals came from dire defending mistakes stemming from wrong defenders in unaccustomed positions. Cabango is a CENTRAL defender who was left for dead on the right , whilst Naughton is a WING BACK who was beaten comfortably by their No.9, Mitrovic. Fulton should be included as a holding midfielder to allow creative midfielders to create attacking opportunities.

  • Comment posted by Gerardski, today at 22:12

    Thought swansea passed it well but had nothing up front.
    Ultimately fulham scored although played very average

  • Comment posted by Another fine mess, today at 22:04

    Hopefully both Welsh teams leave this league. Happy to stay in Engerland

    • Reply posted by Court road, today at 22:28

      Court road replied:
      Cardiff and Swansea will stay up,also look out for Wrexham on the up, with Merthyr getting onto the EFL in the near future.

  • Comment posted by Swansteve, today at 22:02

    Swans pedestrian, no creativity I could go on. Why are we trying to walk the ball into the goal all the time. We need more crosses into the box and can we please start taking some shots, it’s like the team are afraid of shooting outside the box. Things need to change and quick or we will be League 1 next season

    • Reply posted by Bigphil1959, today at 22:49

      Bigphil1959 replied:
      Swans were beaten by a very good team . I don't know what game you were watching Steve ,but the Swans looked dangerous when laird had the ball out wide . and Swans do take shots from outside the box look at the goals they have scored this season.

  • Comment posted by General Lee Correct, today at 21:50

    Wonder what positives Martin will screech about after this. Bennet and Cooper would have stopped 2 of mitrovic goals. Why aren’t they selected
    This passing game is NOT working

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 21:49

    62% Possession
    1 shot on target
    Poor recruitment over the summer will hurt the Swans badly this season

    • Reply posted by FootballFan48, today at 22:05

      FootballFan48 replied:
      Fulham supporter - That was Fulham last season. Our new manager has this strange idea of attacking might score goals.

  • Comment posted by General Lee Correct, today at 21:46

    The first thought of Our midfield of grimes and Flynn when they get the ball is to go sideways or backwards. Shocking
    Why don’t they pass to our forwards or down the channel

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 21:49

      Steve replied:
      Russball.

  • Comment posted by trueblue, today at 21:44

    League one for Swansea next season

    • Reply posted by k5, today at 21:53

      k5 replied:
      lets hope ' what a complete embarrassment to football ' terrible city ' terrible club ' they belong way down in the lower leagues'

  • Comment posted by General Lee Correct, today at 21:44

    Cubango v poor
    Why Downes is in back 4 thought he was bought to create again too deep very poor

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 21:43

    Mitrovic, top class.

    Fulham surely on the way back

  • Comment posted by thinkb4uwrite, today at 21:43

    Too easy. Bring on Coventry after their thrashing tonight.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 21:48

      Steve replied:
      Of course it was easy. You were playing Russball.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom106402081222
2Bournemouth10640167922
3Fulham106222291320
4Coventry106131211119
5Stoke105321411318
6Blackburn104421812616
7Huddersfield105141614216
8QPR104331914515
9Luton103431816213
10Bristol City103431111013
11Reading104151619-313
12Middlesbrough103341111012
13Sheff Utd103341314-112
14Millwall102621011-112
15Birmingham103341012-212
16Blackpool10334913-412
17Preston102531012-211
18Cardiff103251218-611
19Swansea10244914-510
20Nottm Forest102261114-38
21Barnsley10154713-68
22Peterborough102261020-108
23Hull10136615-96
24Derby1034378-11
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport