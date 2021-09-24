Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland kept their World Cup hopes alive with a victory over hosts Italy

Women's World Cup qualifier: Ireland v Scotland Date: Saturday, 25 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Alba

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has named an unchanged side for Saturday's crucial World Cup qualifier with Scotland.

Hosts Italy, Spain and Scotland and Ireland are all locked on five points ahead of the final round of fixtures.

The top side progresses to the finals in New Zealand and the runners-up qualify for the Repechage tournament.

Ireland lost their opening game to Spain but hit back with victory over hosts Italy on Sunday.

A win over Scotland would book their place in the top two positions however automatic World Cup qualification will depend on Italy's result against Spain, which takes place prior to the showdown between the Six Nations rivals.

The Italians currently hold a 10-point advantage over Ireland which keeps the hosts top of the standings ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Griggs has kept faith with the team which defeated Italy on Sunday as Eimear Considine, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons continue in the back three, as Eve Higgins and Sene Naoupu are named at centre and Ulster's Kathryn Dane and Stacey Flood continue their half-back partnership.

Laura Feely, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang pack down in the front row, with Nichola Fryday partnered by Sam Monaghan in the second row once again. Dorothy Wall starts at blindside flanker, with Edel McMahon at seven and captain Ciara Griffin at number eight.

There is one change on the Ireland replacements bench from last week, with Lucy Mulhall coming into the 23 in place of Enya Breen, who is ruled out through injury.

"It has been another good week of preparation, and the group have maintained that laser-focus on the task ahead," said Griggs.

"We're under no illusions of the challenge facing us but also the prize on offer, and have not shied away from embracing the pressure Saturday will inevitably bring.

"We have received huge support from home throughout this tournament and are looking forward to having more green in Parma on Saturday. Hopefully we can deliver the result we're all striving to achieve."

Ireland: Considine, Murphy Crowe; Higgins, Naoupu; Parsons; Flood, Dane; Feely, Moloney, Djougang; Fryday, Monaghan; Wall, McMahon, Griffin (capt).

Replacements: Jones, Peat, Lyons, Hogan, Molloy, Lane, Mulhall, Delany.