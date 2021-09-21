Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kofi Balmer (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring Larne's opening goal against Glentoran.

Championship strugglers Dundela produced an upset as they defeated Premiership side Carrick Rangers 2-0 in the County Antrim Shield last 16.

It was a first victory for new Duns boss Niall Currie against the team he left in the summer.

Holders Larne are also through after a 2-1 win over 10-man Glentoran in a repeat of last year's final.

First half goals from Kofi Balmer and David McDaid put Tiernan Lynch’s side in charge.

Seanan Clucas pulled a goal back after the break for the Glens, who had Ciaran O’Connor sent off shortly afterwards as Larne moved into the quarter-finals.

The highest scorers of the evening were Cliftonville, who overwhelmed Knockbreda 9-0 at Solitude.

Striker Paul O’Neill scored a hat-trick while youngster Conor Scannell and veteran defender Colin Coates each scored twice, with Aaron Donnelly and Daniel Kearns also on target for the Reds.

In the stand-out tie at Inver Park, Balmer opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he turned the ball home from close range after Albert Watson had headed a corner back towards goal.

David McDaid doubled the home side’s lead a minute before the interval, racing onto Mark Randall’s through ball before lifting the ball over advancing Glens keeper Ross Glendinning.

Larne goalscorer David McDaid goes down under a challenge from Glentoran's Gael Bigirimana.

Glentoran pulled a goal back on the hour mark when Seanan Clucas squeezed the ball under keeper Mike Argyrides, with the referee’s assistant ruling that the ball had crossed the line.

But Glentoran’s hopes of salvaging anything from the game were dealt a blow five minutes later when Ciaran O’Connor was dismissed following a second yellow card.

At Wilgar Park, Carrick missed an opportunity to take the lead when Mark Surgenor’s first-half penalty was saved by Dundela keeper Marc Matthews.

That miss proved costly as Guillaume Keke lobbed Carrick keeper Neil Shields to put the Championship side ahead, with former Carrick player Michael Smith scoring a decisive second goal 10 minutes from the end.

Crusaders and Ballymena move through

At Seaview, Crusaders ran out comfortable 4-0 winners against Newington.

Stephen Baxter side led 1-0 at the break thanks to Brandon Doyle’s strike from the edge of the penalty area, while Philip Lowry, Chris Hegarty and Jonny Frazer added to the Premiership side’s tally in the second period.

Second-half goals from Paul McElroy and Ryan Waide earned Ballymena United a hard-fought 2-0 win over Harland & Wolff Welders at the Showgrounds.

There were also two matches involving sides from outside the Premiership, with goals from Andrew Mooney (two) and Matthew Herron giving Ballyclare Comrades a 3-1 win over Queen’s University, whose goalscorer was Brendan Glackin.

And in a meeting of two Premier Intermediate League sides, goals from Reece Neale and veteran striker Michael Halliday earned Bangor a 2-0 win over PSNI.