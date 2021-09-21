Last updated on .From the section England

Rachel Daly wore a strap on her wrist against Luxembourg with the word 'Dad' written on it

Rachel Daly looked skyward and sent a kiss to the heavens as her team-mates swamped her in celebration.

It was a private moment snatched in the euphoria of scoring one of England's three injury-time goals to complete a 10-0 rout of Luxembourg on Tuesday.

It was a reminder of what a difficult week this has been for the Houston Dash forward, whose father Martyn passed away days before the international break started.

Daly was quickly mobbed by her Lionesses team-mates, who recognised the significance of the moment.

England manager Sarina Wiegman said it was a "special" goal at what was an "emotional and sad time" for Daly.

"How she has performed this week and been focused on football is really incredible," Wiegman said.

"She was there all the time and has just delivered. Tonight she delivered again and she scored the goal so we were so happy for her. She was happy herself also."

Millie Bright dedicated her two goals against Luxembourg - her first two for England - to best friend Daly and the memory of her team-mate's father.

"One was for Rach and one for her pops. She's done him proud," she said.

Bright said she had been giving Daly "all the strength that I've got" to try to help her deal with her loss.

England wore black armbands as a tribute in the 8-0 win against North Macedonia last week, with Daly starting at right-back in both World Cup qualifiers.

"It's the people around her that have to stand tall and be strong for her to let her have those moments if she needs to have them," Bright said.

"I don't think anyone can be prepared for losing someone, let alone your parent.

"Rach wanted to make her dad proud and my god she has done that just by walking through the doors on that first day of camp, let alone playing two amazing games and scoring for him."