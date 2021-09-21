Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Jay Spearing has made 51 league appearances for Tranmere since joining in August 2020

Tranmere Rovers midfielder Jay Spearing has had his three-match ban for the red card he was shown in Saturday's win over Salford removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

The 32-year-old was shown a straight red in the 45th minute for a foul on Matty Lund.

Former Liverpool and Bolton man Spearing has been an ever-present for Rovers so far this season.

Micky Mellon's men are 11th in League Two after eight games.

On Monday Salford were charged by the Football Association external-link for allegedly failing to control their players during the 45th minute of the League Two match.

The Ammies have until Thursday to respond to that charge.