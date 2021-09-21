Last updated on .From the section European Football

Massimiliano Allegri is in his second spell as Juventus boss

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says Wednesday's match at Spezia is a "relegation six-pointer" as they seek a first Serie A victory of the season.

Juve are currently third from bottom on two points, having failed to win one of their first four matches for only the fourth time in club history.

Spezia, in 13th place, are two points ahead of the 36-time league champions.

Allegri said: "Looking at the table right now, Spezia v Juventus is a relegation six-pointer.

"We need to be realistic, we can't talk about our goals as it stands."

Allegri returned as Juventus manager this season, having won five consecutive league titles with the club between 2015 and 2019.

"There's no point talking about the past, this is a different Juventus team," he added.

Allegri was seen ranting as he stormed down the tunnel following Juve's 1-1 draw with his former club AC Milan on Sunday, but he defended his actions - adding it was something he had done many times before.

"It is normal that I have a post-game outburst, as I am human," he said.

"Those who are on the bench must be decisive when they enter and approach the game. We cannot risk playing with 10 men.

"It is a sense of respect for those on the bench, how they must take responsibility. We must be ready. When I was younger they always told me that what matters is on the pitch."