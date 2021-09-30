Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool play Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League as two of England's top sides go head to head.

But who has the better players?

If you had to choose a joint XI of Reds and City players, who would make the cut? Alisson or Ederson? Kyle Walker or Trent Alexander-Arnold? Who gets the nod up front?

Have a go below and share your results with your friends.

Pick your combined Liverpool and Man City XI



















Select formation Confirm team