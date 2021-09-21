Last updated on .From the section Football

Lewandowski's 41 goals also broke Gerd Muller's record for the most goals scored in one Bundesliga season

Robert Lewandowski has received the 2020-21 European Golden Shoe, having scored 41 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich.

The award is given to the top goalscorer in all domestic leagues across Europe.

Lewandowski, 33, is only the second Germany-based player to win it, after Bayern legend Gerd Muller in 1971-72.

He said: "I dedicate this award to all the people who are by my side every day."

The Polish striker's tally last season was the highest since Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the award in 2015 with Real Madrid after netting 48 goals.

Lewandowski comfortably outscored Lionel Messi (30) and Ronaldo (29) in his 29 Bundesliga appearances.

The award has been won six times previously by Messi, with Ciro Immobile and Luis Suarez also finishing in top spot.

"I'd like to thank my family, my teammates, the coaching staff and the whole of FC Bayern. I couldn't win titles like these without their support," added Lewandowski.

"In sport, like in life, it's crucial that you value each other, support each other, are always fair with each other and try to be a role model for others. I'm very happy with what we've achieved together as a team."