"I'm a good player and I believe in myself. I think on my day I'm better than anyone, I believe in myself that much."

If there is anything that Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tyrhys Dolan lacks, it is not confidence.

The former Manchester City and Preston North End trainee has burst onto the scene since joining Blackburn Rovers in 2020 and is now a regular for Tony Mowbray's side.

"It makes me feel really special to be such a young player, playing in the first team in the Championship in a team that's started off the season well, it's really good for me," the 19-year-old told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I want to keep that going and stay in and around it. I want to keep starting, keep providing goals and assists."

Becoming the 'star man'

Since making the short trip across Lancashire from North End last year, Dolan has made 46 Championship appearances for Rovers, scoring five times.

He was rewarded with a new three-and-a-half-year deal by the club in February, with the option of a further year, and he has since bedded into the first-team picture at Ewood Park.

Dolan has made 10 appearances in league and cup so far this season, netting his third goal of the campaign in Saturday's 5-1 demolition of Cardiff City.

However, his journey to senior football began when he left City's academy set-up to join Preston, where he immediately fitted into their system.

He continued: "When I went to Preston, that really helped me because I went in there, not to be big-headed, but feeling like the star man. They said 'you're the one who's going to kick us on and win us games' and I think that's what I needed.

"At City I felt like a little fish in a big pond. At Preston I was the captain for most of the second year scholarship, which was important for me. It just built my confidence."

Stepping up to represent his country

Dolan is yet to receive a call-up to play for England at youth level. But he believes the reason for that might lie in the fact he plays outside the Premier League.

"I do feel like I have been overlooked," he continued. "I'm playing with Leighton Clarkson at the minute and he's on loan from Liverpool and he's in the England Under-20s.

"I played with [Manchester City loanee] Taylor Harwood-Bellis last season for Blackburn and he's now made the jump to the under-21s."

With the squads soon to be announced ahead of the next international break, Dolan is backing his own ability as he aspires to be included.

Dolan added: "There are a lot of class players [named] who are very talented. But I'm a talented player myself and I'm completing and doing very well at a very good level. I'd just like to be given the opportunity.

"Any player wants to play for their country and, for me, there's nothing more I've wanted to do."