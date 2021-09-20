Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Everton player Kevin Campbell has urged his old club to get a deal for Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson done in January (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Scottish Labour want dementia in footballers to be classified as a n industrial disease, with a debate in the Scottish Parliament to take place on Tuesday (Scottish Daily Mail - print edition).

Scottish Daily Mail back page

Celtic midfielder James McCarthy has struggled with the intensity of Ange Postecoglou's training, and the Australian nor the club's scouting department were heavily involved in his signing (The Athletic - subscription required). external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale says he has sympathy for Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou having to do the job without his own coaching staff (Scottish Sun). external-link

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell is remaining tight-lipped about whether sporting director Graeme Mathie is leaving the club (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

John Hartson has expressed his surprise that his fellow BT Sport pundits Neil Lennon and Chris Sutton were prohibited from attending Ibrox by Rangers last week and says his old club Celtic would not "stoop so low" (Herald) external-link .

Postecoglou needs to show a bit more pragmatism to help Celtic turn their poor form around, says former defender Alan Stubbs (The Times). external-link

Former Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given says he left Celtic as a teenager after a "horrendous" contract offer (Open Goal via Daily Record) external-link .