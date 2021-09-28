Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town3BlackburnBlackburn Rovers2

Huddersfield Town 3-2 Blackburn Rovers: Danny Ward double earns Terriers thrilling win

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments17

Danny Ward
Danny Ward took his goal tally for the season to three

Danny Ward's double helped Huddersfield Town end Blackburn Rovers' five-match unbeaten run after a pulsating second half at the John Smith's Stadium.

Alex Vallejo hit a first-time shot into the bottom corner to give Town a deserved half-time lead.

Joe Rothwell's slaloming 40-yard run teed up Ben Brereton Diaz to level from close range, but Ward's powerful header quickly restored Town's lead.

Brereton Diaz stroked in a hotly-disputed penalty, but Ward headed in unmarked to win it late on.

Rovers kicked off as the team in form, unbeaten in five and fresh from a 5-1 rout of Cardiff, while Town's good start to the season had dipped with three defeats in their last four,

But the hosts bossed much of the first half as Danel Sinani blazed over after just two minutes when found well placed by Thomas, and Lewis O'Brien smacked a fierce drive against the post, before Vallejo's first Huddersfield goal after good work from Sorba Thomas.

Blackburn, who had scored nine times in their previous four starts, had created little, but responded well and went close shortly before half-time when Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls made a flying save to keep out Brereton Diaz's header.

Both teams went on the attack and produced a thrilling second half, and Brereton Diaz looked to have rescued a point with an eight-minute brace either side of Ward's downward header.

Town felt aggrieved by Brereton Diaz's penalty, for what looked a 50-50 challenge between Naby Sarr and the in-form Chile striker, but salvation came late on as Ollie Turton's flick gave Ward a free header.

Huddersfield stay seventh but moved level on points with Blackburn, who remain sixth on goal difference.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan told BBC Radio Leeds:

"The team today has shown a very good personality and an intensity to attack.

"When you score again and they draw (level) again you have to have a lot of personality to go again and I feel very proud of my players today for this character and confidence in themselves.

"The most important thing today was to show that we are an important group of players, that we have a real team, and if I don't have an important player, I have other important players who are ready to compete at the level they have shown today."

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I think the spirit of the team is there to see, the ability to fight back into the game.

"We're obviously hugely disappointed with the goals we lost - it was not like our team to lose those sort of goals, two very simple balls into the box.

"It was a much-changed defence and I'm trying not to apportion too much blame. I thought the team fought really hard."

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21NichollsBooked at 90mins
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 23SarrBooked at 63mins
  • 5Vallejo MínguezSubstituted forHighat 56'minutes
  • 16ThomasSubstituted forTurtonat 81'minutes
  • 3Toffolo
  • 8O'Brien
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forRuffelsat 88'minutes
  • 25Ward
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forHolmesat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Aarons
  • 14Ruffels
  • 15High
  • 19Holmes
  • 20Turton
  • 22Campbell
  • 42Bilokapic

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2NyambeSubstituted forMagloireat 21'minutes
  • 24Carter
  • 5Ayala
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 8RothwellSubstituted forPoveda-Ocampoat 75'minutes
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forClarksonat 79'minutes
  • 21Buckley
  • 22Brereton Díaz
  • 10DolanSubstituted forKhadraat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Khadra
  • 13Pears
  • 14Butterworth
  • 19Clarkson
  • 20Edun
  • 30Poveda-Ocampo
  • 36Magloire
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
15,283

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Blackburn Rovers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Blackburn Rovers 2.

  3. Post update

    Leighton Clarkson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leighton Clarkson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Booking

    Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Josh Ruffels replaces Danel Sinani.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 3, Blackburn Rovers 2. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Toffolo with a headed pass.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Oliver Turton replaces Sorba Thomas.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Duane Holmes replaces Josh Koroma.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Naby Sarr (Huddersfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Ben Díaz (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Reda Khadra replaces Tyrhys Dolan.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Leighton Clarkson replaces Sam Gallagher.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town).

  19. Post update

    Ian Poveda-Ocampo (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by mr ridsdale, today at 22:57

    Great win , played more positive without Hogg.

  • Comment posted by 1zz, today at 22:53

    Cracking game that. UTT

  • Comment posted by Nick , today at 22:50

    Typical Town and Wardy I have been slagging him off all season and he does this.

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:34

    Great start for Huddersfield this season! Another promotion challenge maybe?

  • Comment posted by Cowshed Jez, today at 22:28

    Great win for Town. Can’t believe that it’s the same team that lost so easily to Forest.

  • Comment posted by 61653, today at 22:25

    Also, top marks to the BBC journalist for the Half Man Half Biscuit reference!

    UTT

  • Comment posted by 61653, today at 22:21

    A well earned and hard fought win, despite the best efforts of a referee who conducted himsen with all the authority of a nerdy supply teacher.

  • Comment posted by choppo1980, today at 22:17

    Last season we wouldn't have come back to win this. Early days I know, but there's a definite improvement. UTT

  • Comment posted by Maddog, today at 22:13

    A different Town team showed up tonight. Bring on Luton away.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 22:05

    Well done Town. Back to winning ways.

  • Comment posted by Moustachio, today at 22:05

    Superb response from Town. Honestly didn't expect a win tonight. Hope we can go on another run now.

  • Comment posted by Terrier1964, today at 22:03

    Ward for England ?

    • Reply posted by Adrian lane, today at 22:58

      Adrian lane replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by dlions, today at 21:59

    UTT

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 21:54

    Well, all I will say is "why can't we play like that every week" ?

    Oh go on then, and how did the ref give that as a pen? Never a pen in a month of Sunday's and he shoulda booked another Blackburn player for diving but didn't.

    Hey ho, 3pts and on we go

    • Reply posted by 61653, today at 22:23

      61653 replied:
      We only get s*** refs!

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 21:52

    Marvelous

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom106402081222
2Bournemouth9630167921
3Coventry9612126619
4Stoke105321411318
5Fulham95221981117
6Blackburn104421812616
7Huddersfield105141614216
8QPR104331914515
9Bristol City93421110113
10Reading94141618-213
11Middlesbrough103341111012
12Sheff Utd103341314-112
13Birmingham103341012-212
14Blackpool10334913-412
15Preston102531012-211
16Cardiff103251218-611
17Luton92431316-310
18Swansea9243811-310
19Millwall9162911-29
20Barnsley9153610-48
21Peterborough92161020-107
22Hull10136615-96
23Nottm Forest9126813-55
24Derby924368-2-2
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport