Match ends, Cardiff City 0, West Bromwich Albion 4.
West Bromwich Albion moved top of the Championship by thrashing a woeful Cardiff City 4-0 in the Welsh capital.
Karlan Grant hammered Albion ahead in the fifth minute with a powerful effort from the edge of the penalty area.
Curtis Nelson's calamitous own goal doubled Albion's lead on a night when the Cardiff fans booed their side off the field at half-time and full-time.
Alex Mowatt crashed home a sumptuous third with 15 minutes remaining and Matt Phillips tapped home a fourth.
Albion are top of the Championship with 22 points after their stroll in south Wales, while Cardiff slip to 16th after a fourth straight defeat that prompted an angry reaction from the home fans.
Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy certainly took a pragmatic approach as he looked to arrest the worst run of form he has experienced as Bluebirds boss, selecting five central defenders as Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown were deployed as wing-backs.
Cardiff came into this contest having lost four of their last five league games - including a 5-1 thrashing at Blackburn last time out - one more defeat than they had endured in their previous 26 games under McCarthy and it was clear from the early exchanges their fortunes were not about to change.
It took West Brom less than five minutes to open the scoring with Grant given too much time and space on the edge of the penalty area as he was able to shift the ball onto his right foot and fire into the bottom corner.
It capped a wonderful few days for Grant, who scored twice in Friday's win over QPR, having previously only scored once in his past 27 appearances.
Baggies boss Valerien Ismael made just two changes to his side, both in attack, with Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill recalled and Robinson saw a shot blocked and Jake Livermore fired wide as the visitors looked much the sharper side throughout.
Robinson's effort on 26 minutes was goal-bound but Cardiff goalkeeper Dillon Phillips tipped the ball around the post as the Bluebirds failed to muster a shot on target until the 35th minute when Leandro Bacuna's header was cleared off the line by Darnell Furlong.
Robinson again tested Phillips before the break, with Cardiff's only other effort on goal in the first half resulting in James Collins volleying over after a Marlon Pack long throw.
Cardiff went two behind within 10 minutes of the restart thanks to a goal where the Bluebirds were architects of their own downfall as they failed three times to clear a Grant cross which culminated in Curtis Nelson smashing the ball into his own net, in off the post.
That prompted an angry reaction from the Cardiff fans who made their displeasure clear as West Brom threatened a third, with Hugill firing just wide.
The third goal arrived with 15 minutes left as Mowatt smashed home a half-volley that was fully merited on a night West Brom were a class above the hosts.
Cardiff's woeful display was completed when they were caught on the break and substitute Grady Diangana crossed for Phillips who could not miss from close range as Albion powered to the top of the table.
Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy told BBC Sport Wales: "I've got no complaints about the fans at all. They come here to support us, to watch us and to expect better performances, so I share their frustrations.
"Whether we'll get back to the same form we were in last year I don't know, but we're going to have to try that's for certain.
"We need a result and we need a result fast because confidence starts to ebb out of the place and that makes it difficult for everybody."
West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael said:
"I want to give a massive thank you to the players for the performance and the three points.
"When you make sacrifices to your family, it is performances like that that make it feel worth it. It was a great evening for us.
"We are now moving more towards my vision for this team. I want us to stay confident and move further in the right direction."
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Phillips
- 4Morrison
- 5Flint
- 16Nelson
- 2McGuinnessSubstituted forMooreat 67'minutes
- 6VaulksSubstituted forColwillat 75'minutes
- 21Pack
- 30Brown
- 7Bacuna
- 26Giles
- 19CollinsBooked at 39minsSubstituted forM Harrisat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bagan
- 8Ralls
- 10Moore
- 25Smithies
- 27Colwill
- 29M Harris
- 38Ng
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Johnstone
- 6Ajayi
- 5BartleyBooked at 42mins
- 3Townsend
- 2Furlong
- 8LivermoreSubstituted forMolumbyat 81'minutes
- 27Mowatt
- 20Reach
- 7RobinsonSubstituted forPhillipsat 63'minutes
- 17Hugill
- 18GrantSubstituted forDianganaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Phillips
- 11Diangana
- 14Molumby
- 21Kipré
- 22Bryan
- 25Button
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 17,363
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 0, West Bromwich Albion 4.
Post update
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City).
Post update
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).
Post update
Hand ball by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Mark Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 0, West Bromwich Albion 4. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Grady Diangana with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Jayson Molumby replaces Jake Livermore.
Post update
Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Cardiff City. Ciaron Brown tries a through ball, but Mark Harris is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aden Flint (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ya know what I mean !
VI has managed to rewrite the Albion records with ten unbeaten games at the start of a season for the first time.
Time for the moaners to stfu. ;-)
So he can be sacked. Take his compensation and feet up for what would have been the remaining 18 months of his contract.
Why put 5 central defenders in tonight. Why bacuna, vaults and lower league player Collins in the team. I doubt Collins will score 5 this season. He like MM are out of their depth.
Is this McCarthy's swansong? Looks a blusted flush - has done for years at club level.
Changes needed sooner than later methinks.