West Brom's win at Cardiff was their first in the league since October 1974.

West Bromwich Albion moved top of the Championship by thrashing a woeful Cardiff City 4-0 in the Welsh capital.

Karlan Grant hammered Albion ahead in the fifth minute with a powerful effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Curtis Nelson's calamitous own goal doubled Albion's lead on a night when the Cardiff fans booed their side off the field at half-time and full-time.

Alex Mowatt crashed home a sumptuous third with 15 minutes remaining and Matt Phillips tapped home a fourth.

Albion are top of the Championship with 22 points after their stroll in south Wales, while Cardiff slip to 16th after a fourth straight defeat that prompted an angry reaction from the home fans.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy certainly took a pragmatic approach as he looked to arrest the worst run of form he has experienced as Bluebirds boss, selecting five central defenders as Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown were deployed as wing-backs.

Cardiff came into this contest having lost four of their last five league games - including a 5-1 thrashing at Blackburn last time out - one more defeat than they had endured in their previous 26 games under McCarthy and it was clear from the early exchanges their fortunes were not about to change.

It took West Brom less than five minutes to open the scoring with Grant given too much time and space on the edge of the penalty area as he was able to shift the ball onto his right foot and fire into the bottom corner.

It capped a wonderful few days for Grant, who scored twice in Friday's win over QPR, having previously only scored once in his past 27 appearances.

Baggies boss Valerien Ismael made just two changes to his side, both in attack, with Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill recalled and Robinson saw a shot blocked and Jake Livermore fired wide as the visitors looked much the sharper side throughout.

Robinson's effort on 26 minutes was goal-bound but Cardiff goalkeeper Dillon Phillips tipped the ball around the post as the Bluebirds failed to muster a shot on target until the 35th minute when Leandro Bacuna's header was cleared off the line by Darnell Furlong.

Robinson again tested Phillips before the break, with Cardiff's only other effort on goal in the first half resulting in James Collins volleying over after a Marlon Pack long throw.

Cardiff went two behind within 10 minutes of the restart thanks to a goal where the Bluebirds were architects of their own downfall as they failed three times to clear a Grant cross which culminated in Curtis Nelson smashing the ball into his own net, in off the post.

That prompted an angry reaction from the Cardiff fans who made their displeasure clear as West Brom threatened a third, with Hugill firing just wide.

The third goal arrived with 15 minutes left as Mowatt smashed home a half-volley that was fully merited on a night West Brom were a class above the hosts.

Cardiff's woeful display was completed when they were caught on the break and substitute Grady Diangana crossed for Phillips who could not miss from close range as Albion powered to the top of the table.

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy told BBC Sport Wales: "I've got no complaints about the fans at all. They come here to support us, to watch us and to expect better performances, so I share their frustrations.

"Whether we'll get back to the same form we were in last year I don't know, but we're going to have to try that's for certain.

"We need a result and we need a result fast because confidence starts to ebb out of the place and that makes it difficult for everybody."

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael said:

"I want to give a massive thank you to the players for the performance and the three points.

"When you make sacrifices to your family, it is performances like that that make it feel worth it. It was a great evening for us.

"We are now moving more towards my vision for this team. I want us to stay confident and move further in the right direction."