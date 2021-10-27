Ronald Koeman: Barcelona sack head coach after Rayo Vallecano loss

Ronald Koeman
Koeman was Barcelona's match-winner in the 1992 European Cup final but has struggled as head coach

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona after 14 months in charge at the Nou Camp.

Barca have picked up just 15 points from 10 games in La Liga and have already lost twice in the group stage of this season's Champions League.

They are ninth in the table, six points adrift of the joint leaders after losing at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

The loss was Barca's third in their last four games and it followed defeat in Sunday's Clasico to Real Madrid.

In a statement, the Spanish club said: "The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him [Koeman] of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

"Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday."

The former Netherlands, Everton and Southampton boss, 58, could only guide the five-time European champions to third place in the league last season.

The Dutchman has not been helped by the club's significant financial problems, which resulted in Lionel Messi's exit and subsequent move to Paris St-Germain in August.

Barcelona were unable to spend any money on new signings in the summer, with Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia arriving as free transfers and striker Luuk de Jong joining on loan from Sevilla.

Speaking after Wednesday's defeat, Koeman said: "It [Barcelona's league position] says we're not well.

"The team has lost balance in the squad, lost very effective players, which shows. In recent years other clubs have strengthened every season and we haven't, which also shows."

Club legend Xavi, the former Barca midfielder who is now manager of Qatari side Al Sadd, is one of the favourites to replace Koeman.

It is the first time since September 1987 that Barca have lost three away games in a row without scoring - a run that saw English manager Terry Venables sacked.

Koeman won the Copa del Rey at the end of his first season but Barca finished behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in La Liga with their lowest points tally since 2008.

The former Netherlands centre-back played for the Spanish club between 1989 and 1995, helping them to four league titles and scoring the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final.

He was brought back to the club in August 2020 as head coach by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

New chief Laporta, however, frequently made it clear the Dutchman was not his appointment.

The duo had an uneasy relationship, and Koeman released a statement in September asking to be given time to rebuild after losing Messi and fellow forward Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

Following the defeat to Madrid on Sunday, Koeman's car was surrounded by some Barcelona supporters, whom he later dismissed as "uneducated people".

Speaking before the trip to Rayo Vallecano, he said: "It is a social problem. Uneducated people that don't understand rules and values."

What's gone wrong at Barcelona?

One of Koeman's first tasks as coach was to make a 40-second phone call to Luis Suarezexternal-link during which he told the Uruguay striker his services were no longer required and that he was free to leave the club.

The decision had been made by the board and it's now known the dire financial position forced them to get rid of a forward who scored 21 goals from 29 starts in the previous campaign.

It began a weakening of the Barca squad from one that could compete with Europe's elite to one that is struggling to get into the Champions League places.

Messi then handed in a transfer request but ended up staying for 2020-21 but Suarez joined Atletico Madrid for a nominal fee and fired them to the league title.

Behind the scenes the club's costs had spiralled to an unsustainable level, creating the biggest wage bill in world football and leaving Barcelona on the verge of bankruptcy and a stadium that requires renovation.

With Messi out of contract, the Argentina superstar agreed a new deal in July of this year until 2026 that included halving his wages, but La Liga stipulated Barca must reduce their wage bill further before he and any new players could be registered.

They weren't able to do that, so in August the club announced that Messi would be leaving "because of financial and structural obstacles".

He joined Paris St-Germain then Koeman lost more talent when France forward Griezmann followed Suarez to Atletico Madrid - re-joining the club he had left in a £107m deal two years before on a loan in a snapshot of where it has gone wrong for Barcelona.

They managed to sign former Manchester United forward Depay and Aguero on free transfers but the former Manchester City striker has only just made his Barca debut after getting injured in pre season.

The transformation from a forward line of Messi, Suarez and Griezmann to Depay, De Jong and an ageing Aguero sums up the task Koeman faced and which will now greet his successor.

Comments

Join the conversation

263 comments

  • Comment posted by RivalFan, at 23:33 27 Oct

    Anyone else rather enjoying seeing that club struggle at the moment?

    • Reply posted by harveyjohnny1967, at 23:38 27 Oct

      harveyjohnny1967 replied:
      apparently not

  • Comment posted by Ronaldooooo, at 23:34 27 Oct

    Don't worry Barca, Ole will be available soon!

    • Reply posted by Tractor, at 23:59 27 Oct

      Tractor replied:
      Boring.

  • Comment posted by Arrows, at 23:34 27 Oct

    What do they expect, sold all the best attacking players, more debt then the club can survive, want success on a shoe string budget, takes time to rebuild, the president needs to understand they are not the team they used to be.

    • Reply posted by DR1, at 23:57 27 Oct

      DR1 replied:
      I mean they probably expect a team with likes of Pique, Alba, Busquets, Coutinho, Depay etc to beat a team like Rayo who have an actual shoe string budget! No excuses

  • Comment posted by Darren, at 23:37 27 Oct

    Big Sam to the rescue!!

    • Reply posted by Desi786, at 23:41 27 Oct

      Desi786 replied:
      He is waiting to rescue Man United first.

  • Comment posted by nick_tt, at 23:38 27 Oct

    Make no mistake.....Koeman is irrelevant and has nothing to do with the mess Barca are in!

    They brought in a fall guy knowing this would happen. The club needs to be dismantled back to its roots as a proper club. All these presidents are no better than Mr Bunga Bunga himself, there’s been serious financial doping from the Spanish state banks and people need to be prosecuted

    • Reply posted by Neil, at 23:48 27 Oct

      Neil replied:
      The only problem with that theory is the crazy contract they gave him - I think the pay-off is €15m or something similar.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, at 23:37 27 Oct

    Difficult decision for the owner, now. Steve Bruce or Mick Mccarthy?

    • Reply posted by The King of Birmingham, at 23:49 27 Oct

      The King of Birmingham replied:
      Yes but I don’t think Barcelona would go for them.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, at 23:38 27 Oct

    I support Barca, but they're a complete mess right now. And Koeman is better off out of there. Whoever takes over next has a huge job on their hands, and probably would want their head examined.

    • Reply posted by 13EuropeanCups, today at 00:23

      13EuropeanCups replied:
      I support barsa being a complete mess - right now and every other now from now till eternity.

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, at 23:33 27 Oct

    Is it even breaking news? He was effectively dismissed some months ago, the only reason he’s still there is because Barca can’t afford the payout.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 00:02

      Brass Eye replied:
      There are around £1.5bn in debt, scary numbers.

  • Comment posted by Toony, at 23:46 27 Oct

    Considering Barca owe him money from his contract as well as they need to pay him back his release clause from the Dutch job which I understand Koeman himself paid around 5m euros. A very expensive day all round.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 00:19

      SteH11 replied:
      Would be hilarious if they snapped up Conte before United manage to sack Ole!

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, at 23:40 27 Oct

    Big Sams time has come.

    Never understood why Barcelona appointed an Everton manager reject as head coach.

    • Reply posted by drgaryg, at 23:48 27 Oct

      drgaryg replied:
      Remarkable that the managers of Real Madrid and Barcelona and the number one ranked team in international football were, until tonight, managed by men who were complete failures at Everton.
      What's next? Marco Silva at PSG?

  • Comment posted by JosephSco, at 23:51 27 Oct

    For a club that once played the best football I have ever seen it has been a spectacular fall from grace. Agents and greedy players have destroyed the club by asking for astronomical fees and wages. Management and the board have to take a big share of the responsibility as in rewarding the team for their success and trying to prolong sanctioning transfers they have ruined their entire club.

    • Reply posted by DBHughes77, today at 00:09

      DBHughes77 replied:
      They also spent over £100M on 3 players and none of them have been successful.

  • Comment posted by Al, at 23:34 27 Oct

    No surprise here. Everyone was expecting this sooner rather than later.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 00:32

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Everybody is expecting it sooner rather than later as soon as a Barcelona manager is appointed.

  • Comment posted by Pinseeker, at 23:34 27 Oct

    Dreadful, arrogant man(ager) full stop. How he has attained such a position can only be based on his playing days triumphs.

    • Reply posted by 13EuropeanCups, today at 00:25

      13EuropeanCups replied:
      Have yourself a little look around the world of football management and you'll find a sort of a trend in that "playing days triumphs" comes up fairly often in the equation.

  • Comment posted by geordie nation, at 23:49 27 Oct

    Saw Steve Bruce practicing his Spanish on Duolingo in a tapas bar on the quayside

    • Reply posted by Elmo, at 23:52 27 Oct

      Elmo replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by James Cole, at 23:41 27 Oct

    I hear that Steve Bruce is available.

    • Reply posted by The King of Birmingham, at 23:47 27 Oct

      The King of Birmingham replied:
      Yes but I don’t think Barcelona would go for him.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, at 23:47 27 Oct

    He always had such muscly thighs

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Unfortunately they were not enough to keep him in the job.

  • Comment posted by Display name, at 23:40 27 Oct

    This shows the influence of Messi and how much he carried the team over so many years. Such players like Xavi, Iniesta and Messi have simply not been replaced.

    Huge debt, languishing near mid-table and no star players, who would go there now?

    Sad to see after such incredible football for so many years.

    • Reply posted by Paul, at 23:43 27 Oct

      Paul replied:
      In all honesty the 3 you mentioned are simply unreplaceable, will go down as 3 of the best of this generation and in Messi's case probably all time. But yeah not gonna attract star players for a long time now, no longer got the star appeal and will be a few years before it's back to the way it was.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, at 23:32 27 Oct

    Hands off Ole. Don’t even.

    • Reply posted by Ferdinand , at 23:39 27 Oct

      Ferdinand replied:
      Solksjaer is doing an excellent job right where he is.
      Please don't move him.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , at 23:36 27 Oct

    newcastle job it is then.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, at 23:32 27 Oct

    Obviously found some money to pay him off .

