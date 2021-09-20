Match ends, Barcelona 1, Granada CF 1.
Ronald Araujo's injury-time header rescued a point for Barcelona against Granada, but it does little to paper over the cracks of another poor home display from Ronald Koeman's side.
Centre-back Araujo - playing as a makeshift striker - found the net right at the end of a half Barca dominated.
But having being humbled by Bayern in the Champions League last week, it will do little to lift spirits.
Granada had led from the second minute through Domingos Duarte's header.
And they will be disappointed not to have picked up a first win of the season - and second victory in two seasons at the Nou Camp - after dealing so well for so long with the home side's aerial bombardment.
In total, Barca sent over a remarkable 45 open-play crosses in the game in search of an equaliser, with only a Sergi Roberto poked shot and Araujo header superbly saved by Luis Maximiano to show for their first-half efforts.
It was only in the second period, with towering defenders Gerard Pique and Araujo pushed up top alongside substitute striker Luuk de Jong that the visiting backline was properly and consistently tested.
It looked like De Jong had spurned the golden chance, somehow heading over from inside the six-yard box, but Araujo showed him the way with a composed and well-taken effort.
Barca remain unbeaten in La Liga, with this result taking them up to seventh with eight points from four games.
They now face two games before the week is out - at Cadiz and then at home to Levante - before a big Champions League trip to Benfica a week on Wednesday.
Granada are winless and sit 17th on three points.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 24García
- 4AraujoBooked at 88mins
- 31Balde MartínezSubstituted forMinguezaat 42'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 20RobertoSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutes
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forPuig Martíat 74'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 11DemirSubstituted forPiquéat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Depay
- 14CoutinhoSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 6Puig Martí
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 30Paez Gaviria
Granada
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Arantes MaximianoBooked at 86mins
- 17Marín RuizBooked at 88mins
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 18AbramSubstituted forSánchezat 78'minutes
- 3EscuderoSubstituted forNevaat 45'minutes
- 5Milla
- 10Rodríguez DíazSubstituted forGonalonsat 67'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 14Rodríguez JiménezBooked at 87mins
- 8EtekiSubstituted forMontoroat 30'minutesBooked at 40mins
- 11Machís
- 23MolinaSubstituted forSuárezat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Arias
- 4Gonalons
- 6Sánchez
- 7Soro
- 9Suárez
- 13Escandell
- 15Neva
- 16Díaz
- 19Montoro
- 20Bacca
- 21Rochina
- 26Ruiz
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 27,097
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Granada CF 1.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Carlos Bacca (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Granada CF 1. Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavi.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Darwin Machís (Granada CF).
Booking
Quini (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Monchu (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- How has Wayne Rooney dealt with anger? Listen now as he tells Tony Bellew what makes him see red
- Can Emma Raducanu's win halt participation decline? The Sports Desk Podcast goes beyond the headlines to find out