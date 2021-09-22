Last updated on .From the section Raith Rovers

Scottish League Cup: Celtic v Raith Rovers Venue: Celtic Park Date: Thursday, 23 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app

Raith Rovers meet Celtic on Thursday in a repeat of their 1994 Scottish League Cup final meeting, which was famously won by the Kirkcaldy side 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Can you name the 13 players who featured for Raith that day? You have three minutes...