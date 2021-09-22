Celtic v Raith Rovers: Can you name Raith's 1994 League Cup final-winning team?
Last updated on .From the section Raith Rovers
|Scottish League Cup: Celtic v Raith Rovers
|Venue: Celtic Park Date: Thursday, 23 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app
Raith Rovers meet Celtic on Thursday in a repeat of their 1994 Scottish League Cup final meeting, which was famously won by the Kirkcaldy side 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
Can you name the 13 players who featured for Raith that day? You have three minutes...
Can you name Raith Rovers' team from their 1994 Scottish League Cup final win over Celtic?
|Hint
|Player