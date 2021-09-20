Last updated on .From the section Preston

Jordan Storey has been ever-present for Preston so far this season

Preston defender Jordan Storey has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old joined the Championship side from Exeter City in June 2018 and has made 76 league appearances.

"He's been a stalwart and for me he's got a big future, hopefully at Preston North End," boss Frankie McAvoy told the club website. external-link

"I'm delighted we've managed to secure him on a longer deal."