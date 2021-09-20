Premier Division: Bohs deny Candystripes in Dalymount thriller
Georgie Kelly's last-gasp strike earned Bohemians a 3-3 draw with Derry City in a dramatic Premier Division encounter.
Liam Burt fired the Dublin hosts into an early lead but Derry improved after the break with goals from Jamie McGonigle and Junior making in 2-1.
Kelly levelled only for James Akintunde to restore Derry's lead two minutes into added time.
There was still time for Kelly to hit a superb equaliser as Derry remained a point clear of the Bohs.
