From the section Irish

Jamie McGonigle runs away in celebration after equalising for the Candystripes

Georgie Kelly's last-gasp strike earned Bohemians a 3-3 draw with Derry City in a dramatic Premier Division encounter.

Liam Burt fired the Dublin hosts into an early lead but Derry improved after the break with goals from Jamie McGonigle and Junior making in 2-1.

Kelly levelled only for James Akintunde to restore Derry's lead two minutes into added time.

There was still time for Kelly to hit a superb equaliser as Derry remained a point clear of the Bohs.

More to follow....