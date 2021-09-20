Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gillett has taken charge of two Championship games this season

Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League game when he takes charge of Watford v Newcastle on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Australian was promoted to Select Group 1 by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the season.

Gillett has been on Premier League VAR duty this season and has refereed two Championship games this term.

He began officiating in England in 2019 after leaving Australia's A-League.