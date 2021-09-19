Almost 3,000 fans took in Hibs' defeat by Bayern Munich in 2016

Hibernian are hoping for a record crowd for the first ever women's Edinburgh derby to take place at Easter Road.

Tickets will be free to both sets of supporters for Hearts' visit to Hibs on 29 September.

And Hibernian CEO Ben Kensell hopes to beat the near-3,000 crowd for their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich in 2016.

"It's a big day. Its a big day for Hibs. It's a big day for Women's football in Scotland," he said.

"I think it's probably long overdue from our prospective. The fact that our women's team play out of Livingston, we would rather that not be the situation so we need to look at viable options to address that moving forward. This is a small part moving forward.

"For me its going to be great, under the lights. Hibs women v Hearts women and hopefully we can get a record breaking crowd. That has got to be the aim."

Kensell says a permanent move to Easter Road from the Tony Macaroni Arena "is always an option that we can look at".

"Firstly we have got to look at how we transition the team into the Hibernian family in terms of the teams that we have," he explained. "Obviously we have the men's team, the development squad and it would be great to see a permanent fixture with the women's team joining us.

"It currently sits within our foundation as everyone is aware. So I think it's important that we transition things slowly and make improvements all the time.

"Whether Easter Road can be that home or not, there are obviously the logistical challenges with the weather, with the pitches and with facilities we have got here. And the fixture congestion that exists."