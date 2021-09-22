Scottish League Cup: Celtic v Raith Rovers Venue: Celtic Park Date: Thursday, 23 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app

Celtic fans "are totally understanding of the situation", says manager Ange Postecoglou as he aims to address the team's up and down form.

Postecoglou's side sustained a fifth successive away defeat in all competitions in Sunday's Scottish Premiership loss to Livingston.

Raith Rovers visit Celtic Park in Thursday's League Cup tie.

"Our away results haven't been great but I wouldn't say our away form hasn't been great," said Postecoglou.

"Our form actually has been pretty good. The weekend was probably the exception to that. We didn't play to our tempo, our intensity. Sunday's game was probably the most disappointed they've been in our performance.

"My general feeling is that our supporters are totally understanding of the situation we're in and have been very supportive. I haven't sensed a shift in that. I haven't felt that the supporters are thinking this is going to be a quick fix at any stage."

Recent striker signing Giorgos Giakoumakis will be in Celtic's squad on Thursday but is unlikely to start. Captain Callum McGregor remains out while James Forrest and Christopher Jullien are expected to return to training after October's international break.

Postecoglou, who took over in June, says negotiating a busy run of fixtures while coping with absentees and bedding in more than 10 signings is "an opportunity to build resilience" but says "things will settle down".

"We can't get caught up in what outside timelines are or what expectations are for various people who obviously when things aren't going well are going to critique what we do," he added. "We have to stand up to that and face that and accept that is part of the process."

Raith Rovers, fifth in the Championship and nine points behind leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle, warmed up for the trip to Glasgow by beating hosts Greenock Morton 1-0 on Saturday and stunned Aberdeen in the previous round.

Stark's Park manager John McGlynn once worked as a scout for Celtic and he told RaithTV: "They're a very, very strong team. They've got a lot of good footballer players. They're scoring goals, especially at Celtic Park.

"We need to be ready from the word go. We've got to make sure that we stay in the game for as long as we possibly can."