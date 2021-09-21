Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Rangers overpowered Livingston after the break to secure serene progress to the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

Half-time substitute Ianis Hagi made an instant impression, setting up Kemar Roofe's close-range opener.

Max Stryjek spared Livingston from a hammering with several saves, but blotted his excellent performance by passing straight to Alfredo Morelos, who put the game beyond the visitors.

Rangers will learn their last-four opponents in Thursday's draw.

Manager Steven Gerrard had emphasised the importance of this tie and was rewarded with a dominant home performance.

While Rangers' 10-year silverware drought ended with the league title last season, they haven't lifted either domestic cup since 2011 and it's a barren run Gerrard is keen to rectify in his fourth year at the helm.

He reinstated striker Morelos among six changes in the wake of the weekend draw with Motherwell that halted his side's Ibrox winning streak in the league at 21 games.

Livingston, League Cup runners-up to St Johnstone last season, were targeting successive Old Firm scalps after stunning Celtic 1-0. They made it to half-time unscathed after frustrating the hosts with obdurate defending.

Nicky Devlin made a superb sliding intervention to clear an Morelos effort off the line, while Nathan Patterson drew a fine block from Stryjek, and full-back Calvin Bassey blazed over from a promising position after latching to to a Connor Goldson diagonal.

Another Goldson pass set Scott Wright clear, only for the forward to miscontrol. Wright was having one of those nights, and didn't reappear after the break, with Hagi sent on in his place.

The Romanian proved the catalyst for Rangers to power to victory. His first contribution was emphatic, darting down the right-hand channel and squaring for Roofe to apply a simple finish.

Livingston's solidity crumbled and they continually invited trouble with careless passing in defence.

Leon Balogun glanced a header wide from a Hagi delivery and Morelos had a drive tipped over by Stryjek after debutant Stephane Omeonga gifted possession.

Roofe was then twice denied by the overworked Stryjek, who had kept Livingston in the game only to bury their fading hopes with a glaring blunder.

The Polish goalkeeper tried to pick out a risky pass to Jack Fitzwater, but Morelos gleefully intercepted 10 yards out and punished the error with a thudding finish into the unguarded net.

Stryjek regained his composure, pulling off another terrific save as he clawed away a Goldson header, as Rangers eased into the semi-finals.

Man of the match - Max Stryjek

Badly at fault for Rangers' second goal, but the Livingston keeper shone with a string of saves

What did we learn?

Their exertions against Celtic were perhaps a factor, but Livingston never looked capable of a second Old Firm scalp in the space of five days.

They failed to lay a glove on Rangers, who could have scored a lot more but got the job done with minimum fuss.

Rangers' teenage full-back Patterson impressed in a rare start, while goals for strikers Roofe and Morelos will bolster confidence as Gerrard's look to find their best form.

What did they say?

Rangers assistant Gary McAllister told Premier Sports: "First half we huffed and puffed and did create a few chances, but were a wee bit wasteful in the final third.

"We lacked a bit of quality and I thought Ianis brought it. Credit to him, he has had a tough time recently with Covid, 10 days quarantine, he was only back two or three days ago. He looked sharp and brought that we bit of quality we needed."

Livingston manager David Martindale told Premier Sports: "We frustrated Rangers well in the first half with our low block, but were then undone by schoolboy defending.

"That's cup football. If you make those kind of mistakes you get punished."

What's next?

Both sides are in Premiership action on Saturday (15:00 BST), with Rangers away to Dundee and Livingston the visitors at Hearts.