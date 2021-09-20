Highlights of Scotland's 2-0 victory in Hungary to open their Women's World Cup qualifying

World Cup qualifying: Scotland v Faroe Islands Venue: Hampden Park Date: Tuesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW

Scotland defender Jennifer Beattie says playing home World Cup qualifiers at Hampden is a "pinch me moment".

The women's national team have moved their competitive home games from Easter Road to the national stadium.

The Scots opened Group B with a 2-0 away win against Hungary on Friday, which was Pedro Martinez Losa's first game in charge.

"Playing all of our home qualifiers at Hampden is huge for us," said Beattie, who has 131 caps.

"When I saw that was announced, that was a pinch me moment. It's more attractive for people to come and watch. Hopefully, we can play some attractive football as well."

Scotland women last played at Hampden in a 2019 friendly win over Jamaica and Martinez Losa says the move is "a unique opportunity" to connect with fans.

"We play for the people," he said. "We need to start from one point. This could be the starting point. It's an amazing opportunity to start our route of qualification for World Cup and start our route to success."

Spain defeated Faroe Islands 10-0 in their opening group match.

"We are aware that first we need points, second we need to score goals," added the Spaniard. "I don't think we can score 10 goals before we score the first one. Football is unpredictable. I hope for the girls they can score goals, they can enjoy it.

"I would like to respect the opponent. We cannot start thinking that we are going to score many goals, just be humble together and try to win the match and everything from that, we will take as a positive."